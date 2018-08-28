Sunny

Danny King would love Witches return and can’t wait for 2019 after successful op

PUBLISHED: 12:15 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:15 03 December 2018

Michael Hartel (blue helmet) and team-mate Danny King crash in the first heat of the Ipswich v Lakeside meeting back in May. Despite a brief return, King's season last year was as good as over from this point. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Michael Hartel (blue helmet) and team-mate Danny King crash in the first heat of the Ipswich v Lakeside meeting back in May. Despite a brief return, King's season last year was as good as over from this point. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Danny King is a speedway rider already itching for 2019 to start.

Danny King takes the chequered flag Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comDanny King takes the chequered flag Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

While many of his fellow racers are taking time out and forgetting about the sport after a hectic 2018, King, whose season ended early after a horror arm injury at Foxhall Stadium in May, has already signed for Championship Sheffield Tigers in 2019 – Ipswich Witches fans will be hoping he is back in the Premiership for the Witches.

While nothing is agreed as yet on that front, King spoke this week about his relief and joy to be back on a bike soon after a crash left him with no feeling in his left arm and no strength in his bicep.

“Yes, I was worried,” King admitted.

“The crash was nasty and everyone kept saying the feeling will return. But after almost five months and nothing happening, you start to wonder.”

King had an operation two months ago to help get the bicep working again and while there is still tingling in his arm, things have improved greatly.

“The operation has been a success,” King said.

“Now when I tense the bicep, it isn’t floppy, there’s muscle there.

Former Witches Kyle Newman (left) and Morten Risager (right) with injured skipper Danny King in the Foxhall pits last season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFormer Witches Kyle Newman (left) and Morten Risager (right) with injured skipper Danny King in the Foxhall pits last season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“It still has a way to go, but at least now I will be able to hold onto the bike and the arm+ will only get stronger.”

Witches fans will be hoping King, with a Premiership average of around 6.40, will be back at Foxhall in 2019.

It would certainly be a huge surprise if he wasn’t.

“Of course I would like to be back at Ipswich, but we will have to wait and see,” King said.

“Ipswich are back in the top tier, the Premiership, where they should be if you ask me.

“I know Chris Louis has sold the club to Buster Chapman, but Chris is still going to be heavily involved and that makes total sense.”

But is King worried about getting back on a bike after such a long lay-off?

“No, far from it,” he said.

“I’m going to have a huge pre-season. I’m having a holiday and then I’m going to be getting in as much track time as I can, I’ve already booked some time in France.

“Apart from anything else I want my British title back that I won in 2016. I can’t wait to get going and I want to win things with the clubs I ride for.”

