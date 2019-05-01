Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch! Ipswich Witches special... Chris Louis and Cameron Heeps in conversation with MIKE BACON....

01 May, 2019 - 17:00
Mike Bacon chats to Chris Louis and Cameron Heeps.

Mike Bacon chats to Chris Louis and Cameron Heeps.

Archant

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis and Aussie star Cameron Heeps talk to Mike Bacon

Catch up with Ipswich Witches' promoter Chris Louis and Aussie ace Cameron Heeps as they chat to MIKE BACON.

You may also want to watch:

How has the start of the season gone for both promoter and rider?

Marks out of 10 for the Witches so far from Louis.

Cameron tells of the good camaraderie within the Witches camp.

Plus: The big Bank Holiday Derby clash with Lynn!.....

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Orwell Bridge re-opened after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Orwell Bridge re-opened after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Noisy neighbour in court for blaring songs like ‘Milkshake’ and ‘Get Ur Freak On’

Milkshake by Kelis was also on Tara Girling's playlist Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

New bid to defuse tensions over student parking around One Sixth Form College in Ipswich

Some properties have nailed signed to their fences, while others in Cherry Blossom Close, Ipswich, have stuck signs on the cars of some Suffolk One students Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

WATCH: Sandy Martin brings cost of St Francis Tower work to House of Commons

St Francis Tower's cladding was removed last year. Photo: Rachel Edge

Change in drug trade caused rise in violent crime, says Suffolk criminologist

Dr Paul Andell, senior criminology lecturer at the University of Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists