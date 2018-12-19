Aussie flyer Allen has heard ‘nothing but great things’ about the Witches, as he heads to Foxhall in 2019

Jake Allen who has been confirmed as a Witches rider in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches new boy Jake Allen says he has heard ‘nothing but great things’ about the Foxhall Heath club – and he can’t wait to get going, writes Henry Chard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich's new Witch, Jake Allen. Picture: Ian Burt Ipswich's new Witch, Jake Allen. Picture: Ian Burt

Allen, 23, along with skipper Danny King, are the two first names on the Witches roster for 2019, announced today. Aussie Allen, who as been much sought-after since the season ended, can’t wait to get going.

“I’m very excited, I had a strong end to my 2018 season and it’s something I’m looking forward to building on for the 2019 season,” said Allen.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the club, sponsors and fans. I’m eager to get back and meet everyone.

“I’ve only ever been to Ipswich twice in my first season in 2016.

Danny King (red helmet) back at Foxhall in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King (red helmet) back at Foxhall in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I felt I went good considering I hadn’t seen the track before. Hopefully I’ll be all dialled in no time and be getting good solid consistent scores.”

Allen began his British speedway career in 2016 with Somerset as the Rebels won the league and league cup and he has stayed with the club since his arrival in the country, establishing a 4.56 average in the Premiership last season and winning the Knockout Cup in the process.

DANNY KING: ‘Witches are back where they belong’

Allen is now looking forward to a new chapter in his career with Ipswich.

The Queenslander spent time with Scunthorpe in the Championship last campaign and increased his average to 7.37 having started the year on 6.08 and he believes he will settle down at Foxhall in no time.

“I’ve only been there twice but I enjoyed it both times, I’m not sure I scored a whole lot of points but I know I’m a much better rider now and more confident in myself, so I’m sure that I’ll come to terms with the track in no time and increasing my average is a must for me this year! I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

The Australian joins King in the Witches line-up and he is keen to learn from the experienced members of the team.

“I just want to concentrate on being consistent and increasing my average,” added Allen.

“I’d like to move into the main body of the team and learn from the more experienced guys in the team. Most of all though I just want to have fun and enjoy my racing, after all it is the best job ever!”

Allen is back in his homeland enjoying the off-season but the preparations for 2019 begin after the festive period.

“I’ve been working, training a little bit when I haven’t been at work,” added Allen.

LISTEN: Chris Louis on the chances of Drew Kemp racing for the Witches in 2019

“I finish this weekend so after Christmas and New Year I’ll be getting back into my training schedule and will be race-ready when I get back in the lovely English weather! I love coming home it’s great to get away from it all for a bit and just unwind and recharge the batteries for another big season!”

Season Tickets are now on sale here

Or you can buy them in person at Foxhall Stadium on Saturday 22nd December between 10am-1pm.