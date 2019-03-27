Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Hawkins wants Witches to make most of their ‘technical’ Premiership track

27 March, 2019 - 17:00
Ipswich Witches 2019 (from the left) Richard Lawson, Krystian Pieszczek, Chris Harris, Danny King, Cameron Heeps, Jake Allen and David Bellago. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches 2019 (from the left) Richard Lawson, Krystian Pieszczek, Chris Harris, Danny King, Cameron Heeps, Jake Allen and David Bellago. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches team boss, Ritchie Hawkins, wants his side to make the most of their home-track advantage this year.

The Suffolk side open their 2019 home season at Foxhall tomorrow night against Leicester Lions in a challenge fixture, 7.30pm.

And with the Witches back in the Premiership – the top tier of the sport – Hawkins wants his team to make Foxhall a fortress.

“We don’t want teams to come to Foxhall and take the points off us,” Hawkins said.

“Ours is a technical track and in the Premiership there aren’t many technical tracks about.

Ipswich Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.comIpswich Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

“Only Wolverhampton can be considered technical, with tight bends, the rest of the league’s tracks are pretty well big and fast, so we need to make our home-track advantage count even more so this season.

“It’s a real opportunity for our track to give us a real advantage. Get a bit of dirt on it, we won’t want it too slick.”

The Witches got their 2019 campaign off to a good start at Leicester on Saturday night, as they beat the Championship side by 10 points – Chris Harris racing to a 15-pt maximum.

The Witches will be favourites again tomorrow, although the Lions are boosted with the inclusion of former Witch Rory Schlein in their line-up as a No.8 rider who can have up to four rides.

Cameron Heeps, hopes to be fit for opening night. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps, hopes to be fit for opening night. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

“There is no pressure on us, it’s a challenge meeting,” Hawkins said.

MORE: The Danny King column...

“But we know a win will boost confidence, and it gets us into a winning habit already.

“Next week we have King’s Lynn at Foxhall in what is a big meeting, so we want to go into that clash in good heart.”

Witches fans will still have to wait another week to see Krystian Pieszczek in team action for Ipswich, the Pole not available for tomorrow night’s clash.

“We knew Krystian would be unavailable for both these challenge meetings, but there is no issue going forward,” Hawkins said.

“We have Drew Kemp as a guest.

“He has a long-term future at Ipswich and he is very much part of Ipswich Speedway and I don’t want that to change.

“I hope we get a good crowd and that everyone is excited to see the new team. I think press day was great and we are in the top-flight and have a professional set-up. I hope everyone backs us – it is the first chance to see this side.”

WITCHES 2019 FIXTURE LIST

Meanwhile, ‘Tru Plant’ Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins has become a co-promoter at Ipswich Speedway alongside Chris Louis.

Following the retirement of John Louis, it left the club needing a second promoter and Hawkins explained how Louis persuaded him to get his licence.

“It was a natural time for John to retire and you need to have two promoters,” said Hawkins.

“When Chris first told me, I told him to try and find someone else, but he convinced me that he couldn’t find anyone better and that I should give it a go.

“Chris is running the show and I suppose I have taken on more and more in the last few years in my role and if Chris needs to bounce any ideas off me he knows we work very well together.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman questioned by police after car crashes into house

A car collided with a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman questioned by police after car crashes into house

A car collided with a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘It could have been so tragic’ - neighbours react after car crashes into house

Fire crews were called to the scene of the crash in Hawke Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman questioned by police after car crashes into house

A car collided with a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

£8m boost for Suffolk education to create new jobs

The main waterfront building of the University of Suffolk has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The big names who are set to perform in Suffolk this year

George Ezra is one of those heading to Suffolk Picture: PAUL BAYFIELD

Hawkins wants Witches to make most of their ‘technical’ Premiership track

Ipswich Witches 2019 (from the left) Richard Lawson, Krystian Pieszczek, Chris Harris, Danny King, Cameron Heeps, Jake Allen and David Bellago. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists