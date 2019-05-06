Video

Ipswich Witches reaction: Hawkins upbeat after another Foxhall feast

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins says he feels he has the makings of ‘a very good side’.

Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Suffolk outfit made it five straight home wins in all competitions at Foxhall Stadium today in front of a bumper Bank Holiday crowd as near-neighbours King's Lynn were put to the sword.

The Witches won 48-42 and picked up all three Premiership points, Lynn picking up a single bonus point.

But this was the Witches afternoon, as Hawkins admitted.

“Obviously I'm delighted to get all three points,” he said.

“OK, they picked up a point, but Bank Holidays can be notoriously difficult and we have come through it well.

Krystian Pieszczek smashes into the fence in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek smashes into the fence in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“We made mistakes that cost us points, so for us to still battle through in the way we did was fantastic.”

The Witches went behind early on but soon struck back and after heat five were never headed.

Despite No.1 Chris Harris having an off-night and scoring just a single point, Hawkins' side still had enough to see off the Stars.

“Chris struggled today but he's a class act, he's our No.1 and he will soon turn this round.

“We have a good team spirit and I think we are really on the verge of being a very good side.

“I was especially pleased to see David Bellego do well because he's had a tough start to the season for us, especially here at Foxhall. The Premiership is a tough league and David has been taken out of a few races, but he's so professional in all he does, I was delighted for him.”

Indeed Bellego and Richard Lawson were the stars of the show for the Witches, as well as reserves Jake Allen and Cameron Heeps who again outscored their reserve opponents.

“Our reserves did well again and there is a real feel-good spirit not just within the team but among the fans and the club,” Hawkins added.

“We need to just keep it going and we can have a good year.”

Refuelling at the tapes for for Danny King ahead of a delayed start in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Refuelling at the tapes for for Danny King ahead of a delayed start in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Witches are on their travels in the next two meetings, away at Poole in the Supporters' Club trophy on Thursday and at Peterborough in the Premiership next Monday.

“We need four points at Poole to keep our Supporters Trophy hopes alive and we will go to Peterborough looking to win as well,” Hawkins added.