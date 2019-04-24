Video

Danny King column: What an atmosphere at Foxhall! Excluded at the tapes... Just pass me the darts

Danny King working on his machine Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

In this week’s column, Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King reflects on a very busy Easter period, a bit of darts and a tapes exclusion!

Danny King pictured in the pits during the Ipswich v Belle Vue Aces meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King pictured in the pits during the Ipswich v Belle Vue Aces meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Wow! That was a busy weekend.

Ipswich on Thursday, Scunthorpe on Friday, Leicester on Saturday, Sheffield on Sunday, Swindon on Monday.

I had no time to think of Easter Eggs, let alone eat any.

It was a hot and sunny Easter and often many fans see it as a real start to the season.

I'll be honest, it was a mixed bag for me, both for the Witches and my Championship side Sheffield Tigers. It was good in parts.

The best way to do this week's column is like a diary I suppose... Oh and a bit of darts at the end...More on that later.

THURSDAY

Witches v Belle Vue

What a night at Foxhall.

The boys were all on it and to beat the Aces, who are a top side in the manner we did was simply brilliant.

The Aces are going to be up there, don't you worry. But if we can continue our home form as we have so far this season, then few teams are going to want to come to Foxhall.

Richard Lawson (red helmet) and Krystian Pieszczek inside Kenneth Bjerre in heat nine last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Richard Lawson (red helmet) and Krystian Pieszczek inside Kenneth Bjerre in heat nine last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Being back in the top-flight has been a huge boost to the club, you can just tell by the atmosphere.

Cameron Heeps and Richard Lawson were our top men... Not for the first time so far this season for Cam.

The racing was great, the crowd were awesome. Superb.

FRIDAY

Scunthorpe v Sheffield

Scunthorpe is a great track when really prepared great, but I wasn't that impressed with it on Good Friday.

In fairness, it's never easy to prepare a track with the weather so hot.

The Tigers lost by 10 and I went through the tapes in the last race when the ref was simply too slow!!! Well that's my excuse anyhow!

No, actually Josh Auty moved very slightly and I went. I should have known better.

SATURDAY

David Bellego is pushed away ahead of the parade against the Aces. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com David Bellego is pushed away ahead of the parade against the Aces. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Leicester v Sheffield

The Tigers picked up a point in another defeat and I won a heat on another hot day.

Kyle Howarth was our hero, passing Scott Nicholls on the final bend to grab us the point.

All three meetings for me so far had their good moments... And bad.

SUNDAY

Sheffield v Leicester

Thank goodness (to a point), these are all Shield meetings for the Tigers over this weekend! And not Championship ones.

Leicester did a quick-fire double over us and although I won three races and rode decent, I nearly crashed in my last heat, 15.

I was chasing like crazy but almost came off my bike as I scraped the air fence.

It was a hairy moment, but lost me the chance of any points in that final heat.

MONDAY

Swindon v Witches

Well, when three riders (including me!) score just six between us, you are not likely to beat Swindon on their own track.

However, we did only lose by 12 and there were plenty of positives to come from the meeting.

Again Cam and Jake Allen were good at reserve, 'Bomber' Chris Harris was back and flying, while Krystian Pieszczek won a race once more and scored well.

I think he has done well for us so far. I hope it continues.

The new Swindon track was ok. I liked it. It is smaller (although not 'small'), than the original one. It's good.

So, overall, as I said, a mixed bag.

There have been times I haven't felt the bike being as fast as it should and we're working hard on that.

But I'm not a rider to get over-fussed, make excuses or get panicky about much.

I know what I can do and overall I'm feeling good about the season so far.

On Tuesday night me, Ritchie Hawkins and Cameron Heeps attended the ITFC Legend of Darts at Greshams.

It was a great night and I really enjoyed it.

Colin Lloyd and Keith Deller were throwing and we all had a little go ourselves.

I had a chat with Keith and of course he's an Ipswich lad.

He was telling me how he once crazed his family to take him to speedway as a kid because he wanted to see John Louis in action.

So, eventually he was allowed to go, only for 'The Tiger' to crash on the opening lap of his first race and pull out of the meeting, injured!

Well, that's it from me for this week.

A little less hectic in the days ahead although two massive meetings for the Witches.

Tomorrow we are at home to Swindon in the Supporters' Trophy and then we travel to Wolves on Monday in the Premiership.

Look forward to seeing you at Foxhall.

Come and give us a cheer. We really appreciate it.

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON