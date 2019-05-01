Video

Danny King column: Nervous at Wolves after a weekend in the workshop!

A witches team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Swindon meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King looks back on a tough week for him, while looking ahead to a big local derby clash

Danny King, talking with start marshal Peter Ingram. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com Danny King, talking with start marshal Peter Ingram. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

That was an up and down week.

I don't think I've endured such frustration for quite some time.

To say I was left dismayed and pulling my hair out after last Thursday night's meeting with Swindon is an understatement.

I can't remember the last time I scored three points for Ipswich from three rides, but that is what happened to me at Foxhall.

I had two bikes, neither of which I could get going.

It's not unusual to have one bike not on the money, but I had both of mine.

Ritchie Hawkins took me out of my last ride, it was so dire.

I was so looking forward to the Swindon meeting and yet my first bike packed up on the way to the start. When the race got underway I sensed something was wrong and I had to keep the throttle wide open to get round as it kept threatening to cut out.

Cameron Heeps gets the better of Tobiasz Musielak. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Heeps gets the better of Tobiasz Musielak. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I found out later I had a split in the manifold. That's what made me fall in my first race.

Troy Batchelor got in a pickle on turn two and I was set to pass, but I had to keep the bike on full gas but I ran out of track, the bike cut out, and I fell.

Bike No.2 proved just as bad.

To say it was best to keep away from me at the end was putting it mildly.

Krystian Pieszczek breaks the tapes in heat three against Swindon last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek breaks the tapes in heat three against Swindon last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The boys won again, despite little help from me.

But the team points were what counted and I was delighted at least with that.

Jake Allen was a absolute star with 16 points and we would have been in trouble had he not come up with that tally.

Top man, Jake.

So, a weekend that I hoped would produce a bit of family time turned out to be a weekend in the workshop!

That's where I found out about the manifold split, meaning the bike had been taking in air on track and I found a few issues with my second bike as well after I went to King's Lynn and had a bit of practice.

I've been through all this before in my years of racing, so I don't get down about it. Just frustrated.

I know I'm not riding poorly, but that's three big problems in three weeks for me now.

They say things go round in threes! I hope so and that's my lot up for a long while.

So, although I was pretty sure I had things sorted for the Premiership clash at Wolves on Monday night, you can never be sure.

I was a bit nervous to be honest heading to Monmore Green.

My recent problems with the bikes was definitely in the back of my mind. But I was determined to put it to bed.

Thankfully it all went well – apart from the Witches result.

I had two wins and felt so much more comfortable. My bikes were going well on what was a tricky track.

We could have won.

We should have won.

Six points up early on and our reserves ending the night with 19 points between them, meant we had more than enough to take all three points.

Yet, we didn't even get one! And that's hugely disappointing.

Chris Harris was gutted with his score of just three on a track he really enjoys.

He's not one for excuses despite his wrist no doubt giving him a bit of grief. David Bellego was another very down on himself.

We had a chat afterwards and he knows what is required and he's determined to make things right.

All the boys are determined.

This is a side that has a good feel to it. We just all need to be a bit more consistent because we are not taking advantage of the way our brilliant reserves, Cam and Jake have started the season, and that could prove crucial.

On Sunday I'm riding for Sheffield at home to Birmingham in the Championship and then the next day it's the big one.

The Witches are at home to King's Lynn in the second local derby of the season on Bank Holiday Monday.

But this one is in the Premiership! A big deal.

They will want revenge for their 31-59 loss earlier in the season and we cannot for one second think it will be as easy as that this Monday.

Coupled with 43 British Youth Championship races after the main meeting, wow! What an afternoon's speedway that will be.

Do stay behind and support the youngsters.

We all had to start somewhere and you never know who you could be watching.... A future World Champion!

So, see you on Monday, 2.15pm start.

There is a poster signing session at 1pm at the turnstiles, so come and say hello before the big meeting.

See you there

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON