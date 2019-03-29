Opinion

Witches Watch! What we learned about Ipswich Witches’ victory over Leicester on Thursday night

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Leicester match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches opened their Foxhall Heath season with a win over Leicester Lions last night in an inter-league challenge. MIKE BACON looks at what we learned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Bellego leading Scott Nicholls and Chris Harris into the first corner in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com David Bellego leading Scott Nicholls and Chris Harris into the first corner in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

SOLIDITY

This Witches team has been built on a solid 1-7 and last night, in just the opening meeting at Foxhall, the team proved that point.

Only Jake Allen didn’t win a heat – But the young Aussie was involved in a heat 14 5-1 maximum and looked much more at home as the night wore on.

KING IS BACK

Danny King has asked not to mention his arm injury from last season again! And you can see why.

He has put it well behind him and his 10 points, including three heat wins and a pass on the impressive Scott Nicholls, were just reward for a good night’s work.

Just a shame he mucked up heat 15. After a great start the Witches skipper made a right Horlicks of getting round turn two.

Chris Harris inside Scott Nicholls in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Chris Harris inside Scott Nicholls in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

CRACKING RACING

The Foxhall Heath circuit hasn’t had the shape of it changed over the winter for the first time in a few years and now it is bedding down nicely.

The track, so often labelled ‘a gater’s paradise’ over the decades by opposition who have not taken to it, is turning into a fine racing circuit, with lots of overtaking lines.

It was as good an opening night’s racing as has been seen for many years at Foxhall.

LOYAL FAN BASE

There was a good crowd on show last night for what was just a challenge meeting.

Ipswich Witches have an excellent loyal fan base and the club are lucky to have such a following.

They are knowledgeable folk as well, having been witness to some of the sport’s greats over the years. Long may they support the club.

AND FINALLY...

Next week, King’s Lynn Stars are in town for the resurrection of those old Norfolk/Suffolk derbies that fans of the sport in East Anglia have enjoyed over the years, but had to go without for more than a decade.

Two Premiership teams going head to head.

Everyone loves a local derby.... In any sport!!