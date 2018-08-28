Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

WITCHES SHOCK! Louis sells Ipswich.... As Witches move back into the Premiership

PUBLISHED: 17:02 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:59 14 November 2018

Chris Louis

Chris Louis

© Copyright Stephen Waller

BSPA Chairman and King’s Lynn owner Keith ‘Buster’ Chapman has agreed a commercial deal with Promoter Chris Louis to buy Ipswich Speedway with the club moving up to the Premiership in 2019.

Buster ChapmanBuster Chapman

The deal will see Louis continue in his current role as Promoter as he continues to run the club in the top flight division of British Speedway.

Louis is delighted to be working alongside Chapman as the club begins a new era and eyes a successful campaign back in the top flight.

“I have known Keith and Cheryl Chapman for 25 years and my family and I are delighted to be entering into this commercial arrangement with them. This alliance combined with the continued support of our other stakeholders and sponsors will enable us to compete very successfully in the top flight of British Speedway.

“I would also like to thank our loyal fans for their continued support as we have been getting ourselves ready for this great opportunity. I have stated on many occasions that when the time was right we would move up to the top flight and now is that time.”

Chapman is excited to be working with Louis as the Suffolk side make the move back to the top division after eight seasons in the Championship.

“Chris and Julie share our passion for British Speedway and we are delighted to commercially support this great club as it transitions back to the Premiership. Chris and his team will still be running the club. We are very excited for all connected with this great club that has been running for 68 years.”

Louis has confirmed that Ritchie Hawkins will continue in his role as Team Manager with team building plans well under way for the new season.

“Ritchie and I are already busy considering our rider choices and options for 2019 and we look forward to sharing our news early next year.”

The Witches dropped out of the then Elite League in 2011 and have endured a mixed time in the second tier of British Speedway, failing to win any major silverware save from the Fours in that opening 2011.

In 2019 they will be in the same league as Poole, King’s Lynn, Belle Vue, Swindon, Wolverhampton and Peterborough,

The teams will race each other home and away twice before the play-offs.

Topic Tags:

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

just now Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

2 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Adnams distribution centre

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

Judge gives drug dealer three months to change his ways

just now Jane Hunt
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who allowed his home to be used by county line drug dealers has been given three months by a judge to prove he can change his ways.

Brexit - reaction from Suffolk and Essex business leaders on the draft withdrawal agreement

13:57 Jessica Hill
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons: PA Wire

As politicians in the House of Commons debate the latest draft agreement that has been thrashed out negotiators, business leaders in Suffolk and Essex have shared their thoughts on whether they support Mrs May’s proposals or not.

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

12:22 Tom Potter
The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town supporters were among the best behaved fans in the Championship last season, according to a league table of bans for violence and disorder.

Video Why these pupils ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about their school dinners

12:03 Megan Aldous
Albert Antu, Lillie-Mae, Riley Rallings enjoying their school dinner Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Catering staff at Ravenswood Primary School are serving up 225 hot lunches every day - and an increasing number of those are tailored for children suffering from fish, milk and gluten intolerances.

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

11:41 Katy Sandalls
Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub licensee who punched a customer and then smashed him over the head with a pint glass has been jailed for 19 months.

Nostalgia George Burley taking part in a sports fashion show in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1982

11:19 Sam Dawes
Gathering round the bonfire on Belmont Road Picture: IVAN SMITH

Our Throwback Thursday feature returns once again - and this week we look back to November 1982 and what was going on in and around Ipswich.

Reaction to what campaigners say was an ‘at times farcical’ seven-hour meeting on Stansted’s future

22 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stansted's terminal building Picture: STANSTED

The meeting to decide whether to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity by 8m a year finally came to a nail-biting finish last night, but has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some of those present.

Should towns and villages have to pay for their own police?

09:47 Richard Cornwell
Councillors in Felixstowe have agreed to pay for a PCSO for the town Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Community leaders in Felixstowe have agreed to spend £68,000 to fund an extra police officer for the town to deal with specific problems.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Size matters: Fifty foot Christmas tree is coming to town

Last year's beautiful Christmas tree Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide