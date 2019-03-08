Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Witches press and practice day: Mike Bacon is there and brings you all the news and reaction...

PUBLISHED: 08:16 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 18 March 2019

Danny King, back in Witches colours again in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Danny King, back in Witches colours again in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

It’s Ipswich Speedway’s press and practice day and MIKE BACON will be bringing you all the latest throughout the day.

Ipswich Witches are holding their press and practice day at Ipswich Sports Club today and I’ll bring you all the latest thoughts, photos, videos and reaction from the riders and management for what is a huge season for the Foxhall Heath-based club

The Witches are back in the sport’s top league, the Premiership, and will led by Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris, who takes over the No.1 race jacket – a former Grand Prix star.

Danny King, who suffered an injury-hit 2018 is back and already bagged third place in yesterday’s Ben Fund Bonanza individual at Leicester.

So, join me throughout the morning and I’ll introduce you to all the Witches 2019, with a few little snippets as well!!.... As speedway returns

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Miss Galaxy 2019 wants to use title to promote body confidence

Emma Collingridge won the award at a ceremony in Lancashire. Picture: BRIAN HAYES

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Strictly Come Dancing star picks winner at ballroom competition

Young dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

