Wonderful Witches joy as they take the points in Bank Holiday clash with King's Lynn

Krystian Pieszczek smashes into the fence in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches 48 King’s Lynn Stars 42

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches kept up their unbeaten start to the season at Foxhall with a gutsy win over near-neighbours King's Lynn Stars at Foxhall Stadium this afternoon.

There was never more than six points between the two teams and with Witches No.1 Chris Harris struggling to just a single point, the home side had much to do to grab the Premiership points.

But grab them they did showing once again they are more than capable of enjoying a solid 2019.

Richard Lawson and David Bellego were the stars of the show for the home side, although once again reserves Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen outscored their opposition reserves.

This was a dogged display by the Witches who showed their mettle.

Belief is key to their season because still all seven Witches are not firing on all cylinders at the same time. If they can make that happen, then anything could happen.

Lawson was the quickest away fromm the inside in heat one, but with Harris at the back for the home side, it was a drawn opening heat.

The Stars were quickest away in the next and Heeps went in pursuit of them.

He charged underneath Kasper Andersen and the Lynn rider fell on turn one. Heeps was excluded.

It left Allen on his own for the home side but he couldn't catch the flying Michael Palm-Toft as the Stars took an early lead.

Bellego made it three wins on the bounce from the inside gate as the Witches levelled things up. The Witches appeared to make the start in heat four, but Krystian Pieszczek soon found himself at the back as the scores remained level.

But the Witches took the lead in the next as Bellego broke the inside grid hoodoo to win from gate four as he rounded everyone. And with Danny King switching up the inside to pass Lewis Kerr, the Foxhall fans were on their feet as the home side took the lead.

Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Thomas Jorgensen cut back well to pass Harris on the first lap of heat six. But Lawson chased the Dane and passed him on the final lap.

Pieszczek made a good start in the next off gate two, but straightened up coming out of the second bend and hit the air fence hard. He was up ok, but excluded.

It left Heeps on his own in gate four and he couldn't make any impact on the Stars' duo as the Witches lead was cut to two.

But the third maximum in four heats went back the way of the Witches as they regained their six-point advantage in the next.

Bellego was timed out as Heeps and Jorgensen passed and re-passed, with Palm-Toft at the front. Lynn got it back to two as Harris continued to struggle for the home side.

Pieszczek gated to hold off Robert Lambert in heat 11, a fine effort from the Pole after his painful crash earlier and then King held off all the attentions of Palm-Toft to stretch the Witches lead to six as Heeps replaced Harris in heat 13.

Richard Lawson gets ready in the pits ahead of his first heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Richard Lawson gets ready in the pits ahead of his first heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Lambert at last came to the party for the visitors but crucially the Witches filled the minor placings as the meeting came down to the wire.

Riss, who is always impressive at Ipswich, won his third race of the night in the penultimate heat, but Heeps and Bellego were tucked in second and third and the win was the Witches.

Scorers

Ipswich: C Harris 1, R Lawson 12+1, D King 6+1, D Bellego 10, K Pieszczek 4+1, C Heeps 6+1, J Allen 9+1

King's Lynn: R Lambert 7, L Kerr 2, T Proctor 3, E Riss 14, T Jorgensen 5, M Palm-Toft 8, K Andersen 3+1

Heat details

1 Lawson, Lambert, Kerr, Harris 56.5 3-3

2 Palm-Toft, Allen, Andersen, Heeps (ex) 57.0 5-7

3 Bellego, Riss, King, Proctor 56.5 9-9

4 Allen, Jorgensen, Andersen, Pieszczek 57.3 12-12

5 Bellego, King, Kerr, Lambert 57.4 17-13

6 Lawson, Jorgensen, Harris, Palm-Toft 57.6 21-15

7 Riss, Proctor, Heeps, Pieszczek (f/x) 57.5 21-15

8 Lawson, Allen, Andersen, Kerr 57.2 27-21

9 Palm-Toft, Heeps, Jorgensen, King, Bellego (ex) 57.7 29-25

10 Riss, Lawson, Proctor, Harris 57.6 31-29

11 Pieszczek, Lambert, Allen, Kerr 57.2 35-31

12 King, Palm-Toft, Allen, Proctor 57.7 39-33

13 Lambert, Heeps, Pieszczek, Jorgensen 57.0 42-36

14 Riss, Bellego, Heeps, Palm-Toft 58.1 45-39

15 Riss, Bellego, Lawson, Lambert 58.0 48-42

Ipswich 3 pts. King's Lynn 1 pts.

Premiership table

P Pts

Wolves 2 6

Ipswich 3 6

Poole 3 6

Peterborough 3 4

Belle Vue 4 4

King's Lynn 2 3

Swindon 1 1

Top 4 qualify for play-offs