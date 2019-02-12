Video

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis speaks... Five weeks and counting and bring on King’s Lynn...

Chris Louis Archant

The speedway season at Foxhall is just five weeks away. MIKE BACON caught up with Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s just five weeks until the start of the new speedway season at Foxhall Stadium.

Ipswich Witches are back in the top tier of the sport... the Premiership.

The team is ready to go as the excitement to the start of the season begins to build.

Witches promoter Chris Louis looks ahead to the season, assesses the side, his thoughts on Witches making the play-offs.

Season ticket sales, those derby clashes with King’s Lynn and much more.

It’s five weeks and counting...