Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis speaks... Five weeks and counting and bring on King’s Lynn...

PUBLISHED: 12:43 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 18 February 2019

Chris Louis

Chris Louis

Archant

The speedway season at Foxhall is just five weeks away. MIKE BACON caught up with Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis...

It’s just five weeks until the start of the new speedway season at Foxhall Stadium.

Ipswich Witches are back in the top tier of the sport... the Premiership.

The team is ready to go as the excitement to the start of the season begins to build.

Witches promoter Chris Louis looks ahead to the season, assesses the side, his thoughts on Witches making the play-offs.

Season ticket sales, those derby clashes with King’s Lynn and much more.

It’s five weeks and counting...

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager charged with murder and attempted murder

Essex Police cordoned off the Castle Park entrance at the top of Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Businesses provide huge donation to give Beattie statue campaign a boost

Mark Calver, Mark Murphy and Garry Smith at Ridgeons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Split ticketing changes could benefit rail users

There could be changes to split ticketing in the near future Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Jewson says it has no plans to leave Ipswich site

The Jewson builders supplies, kitchen and bathroom centre in Greyfriars Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Who do you recognise in the Yates gallery?

Yates Ipswich Saturday febraury 16

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis speaks... Five weeks and counting and bring on King’s Lynn...

Chris Louis

Tractor Girls bulldoze Brantham to reach semi-finals

Ipswich Town players celebrate one of their fourteen goals against Brantham in the Suffolk Womens Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists