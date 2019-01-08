Breaking News

Ipswich Witches name fourth rider signed for 2019 season

Danny King (left) and Richard Lawson will be team-mates at the Ipswich Witches in the Premiership in 2019. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Steve Waller

The Ipswich Witches have revealed the fourth rider signed for their assault on the Premiership this season, writes Henry Chard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Lawson, 32, will join Danny King, Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen at Foxhall having been a consistent performer in both the Premiership and Championship in recent years.

He finished last campaign with a 6.72 average with Somerset in the Premiership and was one of the Championship’s top performers with Lakeside, ending the year with a 9.03 average.

The Cumbrian says he was eager to make the switch to Suffolk having had a taste of being part of the team last season in guest appearances.

“The move happened pretty quickly to be fair when I was made aware that Ipswich were going up and we got in contact straight away,” said Lawson.

MORE: Witches name first two riders for 2019

“Chris (Louis) was keen to have me and I was really keen to come to Ipswich. I have guested there a couple of times and have guested away for Ipswich and I have always felt at home with the team and there has been a good atmosphere there. It’s something I am looking forward to.”

Lawson, who will ride for Eastbourne in the Championship, was hugely impressive at Foxhall in 2018, scoring 17+1, 14+1 and 11 in his three visits to Suffolk with Lakeside before scoring 12+1 in a guest appearance for the Witches.

He said: “Probably in the last couple of years I have got to grips with Foxhall and had some really good scores there. Early on in my career it wasn’t one of my favourite tracks but for whatever reason I have got it dialled in the last couple of seasons and its one of the tracks I look forward to going to.”

MORE: Heeps on Witches’ return

The new signing is hoping the Witches can make an immediate impression in the top flight with the play-offs being the first target for the club.

“I think it would be great for the club to come into the Premiership and make a mark straight away,” he said. “If we can get into the play-offs that’s a goal for most teams.

“We should be pushing for that and if we can pick up a cup trophy then it will be even better. As always, I don’t put out any personal goals, I want to stay consistent and keep pushing to make myself better.”