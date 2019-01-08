Ipswich Witches name fourth rider signed for 2019 season
The Ipswich Witches have revealed the fourth rider signed for their assault on the Premiership this season, writes Henry Chard.
Richard Lawson, 32, will join Danny King, Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen at Foxhall having been a consistent performer in both the Premiership and Championship in recent years.
He finished last campaign with a 6.72 average with Somerset in the Premiership and was one of the Championship’s top performers with Lakeside, ending the year with a 9.03 average.
The Cumbrian says he was eager to make the switch to Suffolk having had a taste of being part of the team last season in guest appearances.
“The move happened pretty quickly to be fair when I was made aware that Ipswich were going up and we got in contact straight away,” said Lawson.
“Chris (Louis) was keen to have me and I was really keen to come to Ipswich. I have guested there a couple of times and have guested away for Ipswich and I have always felt at home with the team and there has been a good atmosphere there. It’s something I am looking forward to.”
Lawson, who will ride for Eastbourne in the Championship, was hugely impressive at Foxhall in 2018, scoring 17+1, 14+1 and 11 in his three visits to Suffolk with Lakeside before scoring 12+1 in a guest appearance for the Witches.
He said: “Probably in the last couple of years I have got to grips with Foxhall and had some really good scores there. Early on in my career it wasn’t one of my favourite tracks but for whatever reason I have got it dialled in the last couple of seasons and its one of the tracks I look forward to going to.”
The new signing is hoping the Witches can make an immediate impression in the top flight with the play-offs being the first target for the club.
“I think it would be great for the club to come into the Premiership and make a mark straight away,” he said. “If we can get into the play-offs that’s a goal for most teams.
“We should be pushing for that and if we can pick up a cup trophy then it will be even better. As always, I don’t put out any personal goals, I want to stay consistent and keep pushing to make myself better.”