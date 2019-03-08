Video

Ipswich Witches produce another stunning performance as Pirates are sent packing

Jake Allen takes a spectacular fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches 52 Poole Pirates 38

Skipper Danny King checks on a dazed Jake Allen after his fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Skipper Danny King checks on a dazed Jake Allen after his fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches produced another Foxhall cracker for their fans as Poole Pirates were sent packing, but they will be hoping it hasn't come at too big a cost.

Outstanding reserve Jake Allen suffered a awful crash in heat eight as he high-sided off his bike on the final bend, being flung through the air like a rag doll.

Fortunately, he got off his bike and didn't go crashing into it. Instead however he landed on his shoulder and went off for x-rays.

It rather put a slight dampener on another exceptional Witches performance.

Poole came to Foxhall, knowing a point at least would keep them in good heart to qualify as Southern Section winners in this Supporters Cup clash.

While the Witches - now top of the group - have finished all their fixtures and now need a whole set of results to go their way to qualify.

Richard Lawson flew from gate two in the opener and he was joined by his team-mate Chris Harris who flew underneath Jack Holder going into turn three.

It was a great start for the home side and it got better in the next as Cameron Heeps gated and this time it was Allen who flew past a Poole opponent - Nico Covatti - on turn three.

Poole at last got a chequered flag in heat three as Josh Grajczonek gated to victory, with Scott Nicholls unusually at the back.

Allen was again fast away from gate two in the next as Danny King rode a brave and determined first and second bend to join his partner up front. The Witches were already 12 up.

Jake Allen holds his shoulder after his heavy fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jake Allen holds his shoulder after his heavy fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

David Bellego was the next Witch to see the chequered flag as Holder passed Pieszczek to split the home side, but it mattered little as the Witches raced to their fourth 5-1 in the first six heats, as Harris and Lawson again flew from the tapes.

Poole had started as disappointingly as the Witches had superbly. But the home fans were loving it.

King rode a fine ride to hold off Nicholls as Heeps' last place was the Witches first last place of the evening.

Heat eight saw Allen's crash and there was a hush round the stadium.

However, after a while, Allen was up ok, if feeling pretty battered. Tobiasz Musielak and Covatti were on their way to a 5-1 in heat nine after both Witches made a hash of the first two turns. But Musielak ground to a halt while leading. It wasn't proving Poole's night.

Chris Harris ahead of Josh Grajczonek in heat 10. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Chris Harris ahead of Josh Grajczonek in heat 10. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Nicholls, however, showed he still knows the fastest way round Foxhall as he led Harris in heat 11 and Poole picked up their first heat advantage of the night.

King was impressing and he won heat 11, as Holder and Heeps swapped places in an exciting scrap that the Poole man won.

The Witches were nearly home but the Pirates had one last hoorah as Musielak gated and Nicholls produced a brilliant pass on Harris.

It just put off the inevitable and when the Witches shared heat 13, the Foxhall fans knew they had the points.

King still had time to produce a fantastic first lap as he passed everyone down the back straight.

Richard Lawson takes the chequered flag to win the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Richard Lawson takes the chequered flag to win the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Heat details

1 Lawson, Harris, Holder, Worrall 56.6 5-1

2 Heeps, Allen, Covatti, Busk-Jakobsen 57.0 10-2

3 Grajczonek, Pieszczek, Bellego, Nicholls 58.7 13-5

4 Allen, King, Busk-Jakobsen, Musieiak 57.0 18-6

5 Bellego, Holder, Pieszczek, Worrall 57.7 22-8

6 Harris, Lawson, Musieiak, Covatti 57.6 27-9

7 King, Nicholls, Grajczonek, Heeps 57.1 30-12

8 Lawson, Worrall, Busk-Jakobsen, Allen (f/x) 57.8 33-15

9 Covatti, Pieszczek, Bellego, Covatti 58.4 36-18

10 Nicholls, Harris, Grajczonek, Lawson 56.8 38-22

11 King, Holder, Heeps, Worrall 57.5 42-24

12 Musielak, Nicholls, Harris, Bellego 57.9 43-29

13 Grajczonek, King, Pieszczek, Holder 58.2 46-3

14 King, Nicholls, Musielak, Lawson 57.8 49-35

15 Grajczonek, Heeps, Harris, Holder 58.0 52-38

Ipswich 3 pts. Poole 0 pts.

Scorers

Ipswich: C Harris 9+2, R Lawson 8+1, D King 12+2, D Bellego 5+2, K Pieszczek 7, C Heeps 6, J Allen 5+1

Poole: J Holder 5, R Worrall 2, T Musielak 5+1, J Grajczonek 11+1, S Nicholls 9+1 N Covatti 4, N Busk Jakobsen 2+1

Premiership

P Pts

Ipswich 4 10

Wolves 3 9

Belle Vue 5 7

Poole 3 6

Peterborough 5 5

Swindon 2 4

King's Lynn 4 3

Supporters' Cup South

P Pts

Ipswich 6 10

Swindon 5 10

King's Lynn 3 6

Poole 4 5