Spotlight on the Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 13:47 20 January 2019

Colourful vests, as usual, were in order as 468 runners, joggers and walkers completed Saturday's Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOK PAGE

Colourful vests, as usual, were in order as 468 runners, joggers and walkers completed Saturday's Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOK PAGE

Archant

In the latest in our Series of the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we put the spotlight on Saturday’s weekly Ipswich parkrun

The scene of Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, whichstarted and finished near the Mansion House Cafe in Christchurch Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOK PAGEThe scene of Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, whichstarted and finished near the Mansion House Cafe in Christchurch Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOK PAGE

The second biggest ever field assembled for Saturday’s Ipswich parkrun, held at Christchurch Park, with 468 runners, joggers and walkers completing the weekly 5K challenge.

That was only 10 adrift of the record, set the previous weekend when 478 took part, over two laps from near the Mansion House Café.

Saturday was the 333rd staging of the Ipswich parkrun, and it was a notable one for teenager Daisy Brooke, who set a personal best time for the event of 21mins 55secs. The Ipswich Jaffa runner was one of 74 to celebrate PBs.

This figure was of interest to Jonathan Jenkyn, who had chosen to mark his 250th parkrun by pledging £1 to the British Heart Foundation charity for every runner who set a personal best, a very generous gesture.

It is a common sight for runners to be accompanied by dogs at the weekly 5K event in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOK PAGEIt is a common sight for runners to be accompanied by dogs at the weekly 5K event in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOK PAGE

Ipswich Harriers’ teenager Maddie Craig was second female in 23:11. The first man was an ‘unknown athlete’ (no barcode) but Felixstowe Road Runners’ Gary Taylor was second in 18:14.

