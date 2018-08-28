Sunny

Stow and Swaffham to do it all again on Tuesday after entertaining 120 minutes of Vase clash

PUBLISHED: 12:36 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:36 02 December 2018

Action in the goalmouth at the Swaffham Town against Stow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Swaffham 0 Stowmarket 0 (aet)

Stowmarket Town and Swaffham Town will do it all again on Tuesday night, after the last two remaining Norfolk and Suffolk sides in this season’s Buildbase FA Vase could not be separated after 120 minutes at Shoemakers Lane, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks, who were bidding to equal the club’s best-ever run in the national competition by reaching the fourth round, a feat achieved back in 1982-83, had three ‘goals’ ruled out in an entertaining third-round tie.

The Pedlars were forced to play the final 15 minutes of extra time with 10 men, after Danny Tindall received a second yellow card.

But Stow could not make their man advantage count in the final half of extra-time, and the two sides will meet in a replay at Greens Meadow on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

A goalless 90 minutes saw Stow’s Scott Chaplin come the closest to breaking the deadlock, his shot in the 73rd minute crashing back off the Swaffham crossbar.

The hosts had chances to open the scoring too, with Stow goalkeeper Callum Robinson brought into action twice in quick succession to push away a Joe Jackson cross and then keep out Tindall’s delivery into the visitors’ penalty area.

Home captain Alex Vincent fired into the side netting early in the second half, as the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit went toe to toe with their higher league opponents.

After having an earlier goal ruled out, the visitors had the ball in the net again via Remi Garrett, but Stow’s celebrations were cut short and the two East Anglian rivals went into 30 minutes of extra-time.

Substitute David Kempson headed over from close range for Stow seconds into extra-time, before Jackson spurned a golden opportunity at the other end.

Stow’s Sam Nunn then saw his effort ruled out by the officials, moments after Tindall had been shown his marching orders for the hosts after picking up a second yellow card.

Skipper Ollie Brown fired into the side netting in the final minute of extra-time, as Swaffham made sure they remained on level terms to force a replay at Greens Meadow.

