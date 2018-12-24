Partly Cloudy

Musgrove looking for Stow to bounce back at Hadleigh on Boxing Day after Robins grab a point

24 December, 2018 - 11:55
Paul Musgrove, assistant boss of Stowmarket Town. Photo: DM Photography.

Paul Musgrove, assistant boss of Stowmarket Town. Photo: DM Photography.

Archant

Paul Musgrove is hoping Stowmarket Town can bounce back to winning ways when they visit Hadleigh United on Boxing Day morning (11am), writes Alex Moss.

The two Suffolk sides clash in an early kick off at the Millfield on Boxing Day, with Stow assistant boss Musgrove targeting three points to keep up their push for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title.

A 2-2 draw at home to mid-table Ely City at Greens Meadow on Saturday was a set back for the Old Gold and Blacks, but a victory over Hadleigh would be a welcome boost heading into this weekend’s home clash with Newmarket Town.

“It’s a game we need to bounce back and get three points in,” Musgrove said.

“We didn’t lose on Saturday but, after the efforts of last weekend at Gorleston, it felt like a loss.

“Hopefully the boys will prepare well and do everything they need to and we can get the win.”

After Alex Batten’s early opener had given visitors Ely the lead on Saturday, Stow responded with two goals either side of the break.

Remi Garrett equalised to send the two teams in level at half time, before an own goal early in the second half handed Rick Andrews’ men the advantage.

Stow’s lead lasted just five minutes, though, as Steve Holder scored from the spot to make it 2-2 and, despite chances at either end for the game’s fifth goal, that is how the scoreline finished.

“We need to be at the races and pick our game up after Saturday,” Musgrove said.

CATCH UP with Stow boss RICK ANDREWS on The Non League Podcast... episode 4 here

“It was lacklustre and how I put it to the lads was it was like they were waiting for somebody else to do it, rather than getting the game by the scruff of the neck themselves. That’s what it felt like.

“Hadleigh have picked up recently and have some experienced players, so it will be an interesting game.

“People love a Boxing Day game and I’m sure both teams will be looking to carry on the festivities with a win.”

Jack Baker (suspended), Tom Matthews (holiday), Josh Mayhew and Luke Read (both injured) are all unavailable.

