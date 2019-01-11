Rain

Stow boss Rick Andrews looking for his team to bounce back after Vase heartache

11 January, 2019 - 16:27
Stowmarket manager, Rick Andrews. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Stowmarket manager, Rick Andrews. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

Rick Andrews hopes his Stowmarket Town side can bounce back from their Buildbase FA Vase disappointment when they host Wroxham at Greens Meadow tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks were knocked out of the Vase last Sunday, after Pat McCafferty’s 87th-minute header sent hosts Biggleswade through to the last 16 of the national competition.

Stow now resume their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign this weekend, and manager Andrews has ensured there is lots still to play for this season, with his side also in the quarter-finals of both the Suffolk Premier Cup and Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

“Obviously it was a hard one to take,” Andrews said.

“But you have to take defeats and accept them and move on, otherwise it can eat away at you and you lose focus on the next game.

“We as a group won’t allow that result to define our season.

“We’ve still got a lot to play for and we’ll be doing our best to finish the season strongly.”

Stow, who currently sit third in the Premier Division table, level on points with second-placed Histon and one point behind leaders Godmanchester Rovers, will be aiming to keep the pressure on the top two with a victory tomorrow.

Visitors Wroxham, in seventh, took four points off the Old Gold and Blacks in the league last season, and the Stow boss expects another tough challenge.

“They’re a good team, they pass the ball well,” Andrews said.

“They’ve got some very good players and it will be a difficult game for us.

“It’s back to the bread and butter now for us and hopefully we can bounce back from the disappointment of last Sunday.”

Andrews’ men were backed by more than 200 supporters in Biggleswade last weekend, and the Stow boss hailed the support which his side have enjoyed so far this season.

“Sunday was one of my proudest days at the club, seeing the support we had,” he said. “The fans have been fantastic and I hope to see many more of them at our home games and maybe in a final at the end of the season.”

