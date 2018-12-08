Stowmarket look to build momentum after their fine Vase win as they take on Framlingham

Action in the Swaffham Town penalty area during the FA Vase third round replay at Greens Meadow on Tuesday night. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Rick Andrews feels his Stowmarket Town side are starting to build some momentum ahead of today’s home clash with Framlingham Town (3pm), writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks came from a goal behind to edge past Swaffham Town in their third-round replay in the Buildbase FA Vase on Tuesday night.

Goals from Scott Chaplin and Sam Nunn helped Stow advance to the fourth round of the national competition for only the second time in their history, and equal the club’s best-ever run from back in 1982-83.

Andrews’ side will travel to either Tring Athletic or Biggleswade in the last 32 on January 5, the two Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division sides meet in a replay this afternoon.

But the focus for Stow now switches back to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for the rest of 2018, starting with today’s home game with Suffolk rivals Fram at Greens Meadow.

And after seeing his side extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games on Tuesday night, in front of a season-high home crowd of 363, the Stow boss is pleased with the recent progress.

“We’re pleased to have got Tuesday out of the way,” he said.

“It was a big game for the club.

“We want to do as well as we can in the league, but we’re not just chasing Histon. We’re chasing Wroxham and Godmanchester and a few other teams who are up there.

“All we can do is keep adding points on the board and hopefully others will drop points. We’ll try and push and get as high as we can.

“Despite their position, Fram are no mugs. They’ve picked up some wins and some of their defeats have been by the odd goal.

“We know they work hard, they’ve got a threat up top, so we’re going to have to be on it. Hopefully we are and our quality comes through and we get the three points on the board.”

With four of the top five in the Premier Division playing against each other this weekend, a win for Stow (6th) against Fram (19th) would see them climb at least one or two places in the table.