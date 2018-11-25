Sunshine and Showers

Stow back up to fourth after win over Bloaters

25 November, 2018 - 17:09
Max Melanson and Remi Garrett celebrate Stow's second goal in their win over Great Yarmouth. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Max Melanson and Remi Garrett celebrate Stow's second goal in their win over Great Yarmouth. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Thurlow Premier

Stowmarket Town 3

Great Yarmouth Town 0

Stowmarket Town moved back up to fourth in the Premier Division table after beating Great Yarmouth Town 3-0 at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss.

Max Melanson opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 13 minutes, before Remi Garrett and Jack Baker both struck in the second half to wrap up the points.

The result sees the Old Gold and Blacks climb one place from fifth to fourth in the table, and means Rick Andrews’ men head to Swaffham Town in the Buildbase FA Vase next weekend with a six game unbeaten run.

With injuries mounting up in the Stow squad, Andrews welcomed back captain Ollie Brown to the squad, while Anton Clarke and Ryan Clark also returned.

A quiet opening to the game saw little in the way of chances for either side, before Garrett was brought down in the box and Max Melanson stepped up to score from the spot to put Stow in front.

Jack Baker, Stow's stand-in captain, on the ball. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWSJack Baker, Stow's stand-in captain, on the ball. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Despite the early set back, Yarmouth, who currently sit bottom of the Premier Division table, did not let their heads drop and pushed for an equaliser, but struggled to test Callum Robinson, in the home goal.

Both sides had chances towards the end of the first half, as Garrett had a shot deflected out for a corner and Matt Paine then headed over from a cross, while at the other end Aaron Sanders volleyed over for the visitors.

Stow went on the front foot at the start of the second half, and Andrews’ men doubled their lead on 59 minutes. Clark picked out Garrett in the box and he turned and fired into the top corner for his second goal in as many games.

With the score at 2-0, Stow knew there was still work to do to clinch all the points, and they were indebted to Robinson who made a fine save to keep out Joel Glover with 15 minutes to go.

Tom Matthews on the ball for Stow. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWSTom Matthews on the ball for Stow. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

The Old Gold and Blacks wrapped up the points three minutes later, as a Robbie Sweeney cross reached Sam Nunn at the back post, his header was kept out by Kingsley Barnes, but Baker was on hand to tuck away the rebound.

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

16:50 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Parents and readers have reacted to the news that an Ipswich school has told parents to send children back 24 hours after the last signs of a sickness following bugs, despite the NHS guidelines stating the quarantine period should be 48 hours.

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

16:00 Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

16:00 Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

09:17 Dominic Moffitt
There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

08:43 Dominic Moffitt
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

Video WATCH: 30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

