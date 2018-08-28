Sunshine and Showers

Stow up to third with win over Framlingham

PUBLISHED: 15:29 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:29 09 December 2018

Matt Paine was on target for Stowmarket Town in their 3-0 win over Framlingham. Picture: DAVID WALKER

Matt Paine was on target for Stowmarket Town in their 3-0 win over Framlingham. Picture: DAVID WALKER

Archant

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Stowmarket Town 3

Framlingham Town 0

Stowmarket Town are up to third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table after a 3-0 win against Framlingham Town saw them stretch their unbeaten run to nine games, writes Alex Moss.

First-half goals from Matt Paine and Robbie Sweeney put the Old Gold and Blacks two up at the break, before Anton Clarke struck in added time

in the second half to complete the scoring.

The win caps off a pleasing week for Rick Andrews’ side, who equalled a club record on Tuesday night by beating Swaffham Town 2-1 in a third-round replay to reach the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase for the second time in the club’s history.

And a 3-0 win against Suffolk rivals Fram saw Stow climb three places from sixth to third in the Premier Division table, after Wroxham and Walsham-le-Willows both dropped points elsewhere this afternoon.

Robbie Sweeney netted for Stowmarket in their victory. Picture: DAVID WALKERRobbie Sweeney netted for Stowmarket in their victory. Picture: DAVID WALKER

A scrappy opening saw chances limited for both sides, and as the first half reached the halfway stage Remi Garrett had fired straight into the hands of Gary Rose and Tom Walters saw two efforts go close.

A quick break from the hosts on 29 minutes saw Garrett pick out Ryan Clark free on the right and his shot was turned away for a corner. From the resultant set piece Paine found the target to open his account for the Old Gold and Blacks and put his side in front.

Fram then tested Callum Robinson for the first time when captain Danny Smith saw a shot find the hands of the Stow goalkeeper.

The game’s decisive moment came on the stroke of half time, as Sweeney raced through and made no mistake in firing past Rose to double the home side’s lead going into the break.

A late rally from Stow started with Garrett’s shot being tipped away by Rose and Sam Nunn, Tuesday’s match-winner, blazing well over from the corner.

Two minutes into added time Andrews’ men had their elusive third goal of the afternoon, as substitute Scott Chaplin and Clark both had efforts kept out and then Clarke found the target from the rebound to complete the scoring.

133 vehicles seized by police

13:52 Natalie Sadler
133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Uninsured and unlicensed drivers are being warned that the police will catch up with them after officers seized 133 vehicles in a month.

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

14:58 Suzanne Day
Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

‘I’m playing snakes and ladders with my life’ - Woman may be forced to buy medication not available on NHS abroad

12:00 Geraldine Scott
Vicky Moontree, who is struggling to access the drug T3. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A woman who said her life was given back to her by access to a thyroid medication faces paying for the drug abroad as it is not funded by the NHS.

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

06:59 Russell Cook
Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

Village left in shock following death of pedestrian

51 minutes ago Russell Cook
Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrian was killed following a collision with a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A community close to the Essex Suffolk border has been left shocked and saddened following the death of a pedestrian.

100 artworks by Suffolk women that you must see - and they are all in one place

10:06 David Ellesmere
Artist Maggi Hambling is of the 100 woemn who have contributed to the exhibition in Ipswich Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

If the Kiss and Tell exhibition at Christchurch Mansion wasn’t wonderful enough, Ipswich has now got a second must-see show. writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

Yesterday, 22:54 Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

Yesterday, 19:16 Tom Potter
Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

Most read

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY
