Stow up to third with win over Framlingham

Matt Paine was on target for Stowmarket Town in their 3-0 win over Framlingham. Picture: DAVID WALKER Archant

Thurlow Nunn Premier Stowmarket Town 3 Framlingham Town 0 Stowmarket Town are up to third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table after a 3-0 win against Framlingham Town saw them stretch their unbeaten run to nine games, writes Alex Moss.

First-half goals from Matt Paine and Robbie Sweeney put the Old Gold and Blacks two up at the break, before Anton Clarke struck in added time

in the second half to complete the scoring.

The win caps off a pleasing week for Rick Andrews’ side, who equalled a club record on Tuesday night by beating Swaffham Town 2-1 in a third-round replay to reach the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase for the second time in the club’s history.

And a 3-0 win against Suffolk rivals Fram saw Stow climb three places from sixth to third in the Premier Division table, after Wroxham and Walsham-le-Willows both dropped points elsewhere this afternoon.

Robbie Sweeney netted for Stowmarket in their victory. Picture: DAVID WALKER Robbie Sweeney netted for Stowmarket in their victory. Picture: DAVID WALKER

A scrappy opening saw chances limited for both sides, and as the first half reached the halfway stage Remi Garrett had fired straight into the hands of Gary Rose and Tom Walters saw two efforts go close.

A quick break from the hosts on 29 minutes saw Garrett pick out Ryan Clark free on the right and his shot was turned away for a corner. From the resultant set piece Paine found the target to open his account for the Old Gold and Blacks and put his side in front.

Fram then tested Callum Robinson for the first time when captain Danny Smith saw a shot find the hands of the Stow goalkeeper.

The game’s decisive moment came on the stroke of half time, as Sweeney raced through and made no mistake in firing past Rose to double the home side’s lead going into the break.

A late rally from Stow started with Garrett’s shot being tipped away by Rose and Sam Nunn, Tuesday’s match-winner, blazing well over from the corner.

Two minutes into added time Andrews’ men had their elusive third goal of the afternoon, as substitute Scott Chaplin and Clark both had efforts kept out and then Clarke found the target from the rebound to complete the scoring.