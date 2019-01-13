Wroxham condemn Stow to back-to-back defeats

Jack Baker was on target for Stowmarket Town in their home defeat to Wroxham. Picture: DAVE WALKER Archant

Thurlow Premier Stowmarket Town 1 Wroxham 2 Stowmarket Town slipped to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as Wroxham came from a goal behind to take home the points, writes Alex Moss.

Jack Baker had headed the Old Gold and Blacks in front on 26 minutes, before the visitors equalised through Ryan Fuller on the hour mark.

And Fuller then secured all the points for Wroxham, as his long throw was pushed in by Stow goalkeeper Craig Brand with 15 minutes to go.

The defeat leaves Rick Andrews’ men in fifth place in the Premier Division table, ahead of a five-game road trip which starts at Walsham-le-Willows next weekend.

Stow were looking to bounce back from their Buildbase FA Vase defeat at Biggleswade as they returned to league action, with manager Andrews making five changes to his side.

New signing Paul Cook started up front, while Jon Carver, Tom Walters, Robbie Linford and Robbie Sweeney all returned to the line up.

And in the warm up the hosts were forced into another change, as Callum Robinson picked up an injury and Brand took his place.

Stow made a positive start, with Sweeney seeing a shot pushed away by Wroxham goalkeeper George Macrae, before Sam Nunn headed wide from a corner.

The home side then took the lead just before the half hour mark, as a free kick found Cook, who headed the ball to the back post for Baker to head into the corner.

The visitors got back on level terms on 60 minutes, as a quick break saw the ball moved into the path of Fuller, who made no mistake to cancel out Stow’s slim advantage.

Stow then carved out a few chances to move back in front, with Sweeney shooting wide and then moments later setting up Remi Garrett, who headed wide from close range.

But just as it looked like the hosts were closing in on the game’s next goal, it was Wroxham who would strike next. Fuller’s long throws had caused problems in the Stow box, and his delivery on 75 minutes was diverted in by Brand to put the Norfolk side 2-1 up.