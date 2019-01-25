Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Andrews expects a tough test as Stowmarket head to Brantham

25 January, 2019 - 17:27
Rick Andrews (left) and Paul Musgrove at Walsham last weekend. Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Rick Andrews (left) and Paul Musgrove at Walsham last weekend. Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Archant

Rick Andrews is expecting another tough test when he takes his Stowmarket Town side to Brantham Athletic tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks head to Brantham Leisure Centre in good spirits after recording their first win of 2019 last weekend, as a late goal from Ryan Clark sealed a 3-2 victory at rivals Walsham-le-Willows.

That win moved Andrews’ men back up to third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, but as he prepares his players for the second game of a five-game road trip, the Stow boss knows it will be a difficult afternoon.

Last season’s clash at Brantham saw Stow produce a late flurry of goals to come from 2-1 down to win 4-2, a result which Andrews believes gave his side the confidence to push the top two all the way to the final week of the campaign.

“Brantham are a good side,” he said. “When we got promoted it was one of the games I looked out for because Brantham are well established in the Premier Division.

“They’ve been at the top end of the Premier Division so it was one of the games I was looking forward to.

“(Last season’s game) On the day I thought we thoroughly deserved it, even though we left it late it would have been harsh to have lost that one.

“At 2-1 down the players stepped up and it was a really good win. I think it gave the players the confidence to kick on, and it was an enjoyable win for sure.

“It’ll be another tough game and we’ve got them in the cup as well.”

The two sides will meet again in less than three weeks’ time at Greens Meadow, in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup on February 12.

Stow will be without Robbie Linford this weekend after the midfielder was sent off in last Saturday’s entertaining derby at Walsham.

Captain Ollie Brown, Tom Matthews, Clark and Matt Paine all returned last weekend, but midfielder Jack Baker limped off late in the first half and could be doubtful for the trip to Brantham.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Theatre shows to see with your children this spring

Dear Zoo at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is one of the shows on offer for children in early 2019 Picture: VICTORIA MACKEN/ NEW WOLSEY

‘Child abusers could find it easier to access young victims’ The NSPCC react to Facebook merge

What do you think about the Facebook merge? Picture: JACKF/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Council tax rise approval promises ‘major step change’ in fighting crime

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teen charged with Tavis murder takes the stand

Police at the scene of the murder in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists