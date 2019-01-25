Andrews expects a tough test as Stowmarket head to Brantham

Rick Andrews (left) and Paul Musgrove at Walsham last weekend. Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS Archant

Rick Andrews is expecting another tough test when he takes his Stowmarket Town side to Brantham Athletic tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks head to Brantham Leisure Centre in good spirits after recording their first win of 2019 last weekend, as a late goal from Ryan Clark sealed a 3-2 victory at rivals Walsham-le-Willows.

That win moved Andrews’ men back up to third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, but as he prepares his players for the second game of a five-game road trip, the Stow boss knows it will be a difficult afternoon.

Last season’s clash at Brantham saw Stow produce a late flurry of goals to come from 2-1 down to win 4-2, a result which Andrews believes gave his side the confidence to push the top two all the way to the final week of the campaign.

“Brantham are a good side,” he said. “When we got promoted it was one of the games I looked out for because Brantham are well established in the Premier Division.

“They’ve been at the top end of the Premier Division so it was one of the games I was looking forward to.

“(Last season’s game) On the day I thought we thoroughly deserved it, even though we left it late it would have been harsh to have lost that one.

“At 2-1 down the players stepped up and it was a really good win. I think it gave the players the confidence to kick on, and it was an enjoyable win for sure.

“It’ll be another tough game and we’ve got them in the cup as well.”

The two sides will meet again in less than three weeks’ time at Greens Meadow, in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup on February 12.

Stow will be without Robbie Linford this weekend after the midfielder was sent off in last Saturday’s entertaining derby at Walsham.

Captain Ollie Brown, Tom Matthews, Clark and Matt Paine all returned last weekend, but midfielder Jack Baker limped off late in the first half and could be doubtful for the trip to Brantham.