‘Decisions can change games’ – Stowmarket boss Andrews after FA Vase exit at Biggleswade

PUBLISHED: 08:59 07 January 2019

Goalmouth action as Stowmarket Town try to make the most of a corner, with expectant away fans behind the goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Goalmouth action as Stowmarket Town try to make the most of a corner, with expectant away fans behind the goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Stowmarket Town boss, Rick Andrews, insisted that yesterday’s FA Vase defeat at Biggleswade could have been very different if home keeper Dan Child had been sent off in the first half.

Stowmarket Town supporters, many of them wearing distinctive gold hats, stand behind the goal that their team are attacking at Biggleswade's Langford Road. Picture: CARL MARSTONStowmarket Town supporters, many of them wearing distinctive gold hats, stand behind the goal that their team are attacking at Biggleswade's Langford Road. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Child appeared to handle Ollie Canfer’s attempted lob while several yards out of his penalty area, in the 34th minute, but he escaped with a yellow card rather than a straight red.

And Biggleswade went on to grab a late winner in a 1-0 success, via Pat McCafferty’s 86th minute header from a free kick, to reach the last 16 of the national competition.

“Decisions can change games, and the one in the first half with their keeper was one of those,” explained Andrews.

“It looked like a handball from where we were, so that’s a straight red.

“The explanation we were given was that the referee did not see it, and so he was uncertain. But he still gave a free-kick and a yellow card.

“I don’t know, but things like that change games.

- Late heartbreak for Stowmarket at Biggleswade - match report

“It could have been a big turning point, a massive one, but I’m not going to blame the defeat on that.

“We didn’t get the decision, and we just had to get on with it. We had our opportunities in what was a very tight game.

“I thought we battled well in the first half. We grew into the game, and we started the second half very well.

“If I am honest, I didn’t see us losing this game, especially at that late stage, but credit to Biggleswade for taking advantage of a free-kick to punish us.

“But overall the club is the winner today, because we had a terrific following. It was phenomenal.

“That means more to me than anything else, seeing our supporters here. That’s incredible for us,” added Andrews.

The Stowmarket boss was disappointed with the manner in which the all-important goal was conceded.

“We had our chances,” continued Andrews. “We knew what we were going to get, having had them watched. They are a good footballing side, and I wish them all the best in the next round.

“But obviously to concede that late on, especially to a dead-ball situation – which we had stressed about the importance of picking up – was disappointing.”

