Stowmarket Town to face FA Vase away tie if they can beat Swaffham in replay

Action from Saturday's goalless draw at Swaffham Town, as home captain Alex Vincent tries to make progress. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Stowmarket Town will be away at either Tring Athletic or Biggleswade Town, if they can win tomorrow’s FA Vase third round replay against Swaffham Town.

Action in the Stowmarket Town goalmouth during the 0-0 draw at Swaffham in the FA Vase on Saturday. The replay is at Greens Meadow tomorrow evening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Action in the Stowmarket Town goalmouth during the 0-0 draw at Swaffham in the FA Vase on Saturday. The replay is at Greens Meadow tomorrow evening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rick Andrews’ side held Swaffham Town to a goalless draw at Shoemakers Lane on Saturday, and are now looking forward to entertaining the Norfolk side at Greens Meadow tomorrow evening, with a place in the fourth round proper at stake.

And if Stow can progress past the Pedlars, into the last 32, then they will be away to either Hertfordshire side Tring Athletic, of the Spartans South Midlands League Premier Division, or Bedfordshire club Biggleswade Town of the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central.

The fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 5. Winners in the fourth round will receive £1,875 from the prize fund, with losing clubs collecting £625.