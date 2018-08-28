Sunshine and Showers

Sudbury withstand late Bury fightback to win at Ram Meadow

PUBLISHED: 17:27 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 01 January 2019

Paul Hayes, left, was on target in AFC Sudbury's 3-2 win at in Bury Town. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Archant

Bostik North

Bury Town 2

AFC Sudbury 3

AFC Sudbury won this local derby at Ram Meadow as a holiday crowd of 703 enjoyed an enthralling game capped by an exciting finale, writes John Campany.

Joe Whight, left, gave Sudbury the lead at Bury Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLERJoe Whight, left, gave Sudbury the lead at Bury Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The visitors seemed to be in command with a 3-0 lead, but Ben Chenery’s side almost snatched a point with two very late goals in a dramatic finish.

Mark Morsley’s Sudbury leapfrogged Bury with this win to take closer order to the play–off positions, but the home side were unfortunate not to have a share of the spoils having struck the woodwork twice in the second half.

Bury started strongly and Cemal Ramadan forced a good save from Paul Walker, whilst at the other end Paul Hayes tested home keeper Luis Tibbles.

The referee showed three early yellow cards and in the 25th minute Bury’s Ian Miller was booked for a foul on the edge of the box. From the ensuing free kick, Joe Whight put the visitors ahead with a well-taken strike.

Kyran Clements, left, scored in Bury's furious fightback against AFC Sudbury. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTKyran Clements, left, scored in Bury's furious fightback against AFC Sudbury. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Bury looked determined after the restart and Jake Chambers Shaw set up Ryan Stafford whose effort from an angle was blocked by Walker. From the resultant corner Ollie Hughes header struck the bar.

Ryan Jolland then released a ball into the channel for Ramadan who fired across Walker, but his shot hit the post.

In the 65th minute Hayes made it 2-0, moving on to a through ball to drive past Tibbles, with the defence strongly appealing for off-side.

The home side were then unlucky when following a corner, Kyran Clements’ header was cleared off the line.

As Bury tried in vain to get a foothold in the match Morsley’s side seemed to have wrapped up the points in the 86th minute when, on the break, Callum Harrison released an excellent ball beyond the last defender for Tom Dettmar to powerfully drive beyond the keeper.

The home side almost rescued themselves with a late flurry. In the 90th minute Stafford’s cross eluded defenders and substitute Emmanuel Machaya headed home, and a minute later Kyran Clements headed in the second.

Bury then laid siege to the visitors’ goal, but were unable to force an equaliser as Sudbury moved into sixth position, five points behind Aveley – who they host this Saturday.

