SIL Senior Division preview: Henley look to stay top going into 2019, with Achilles behind. Haughley up to third

28 December, 2018 - 07:00
Plenty of non-league football this weekend Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Henley Athletic have the opportunity to head the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division going into 2019, writes Mike Bacon.

The Community Hall club have lost just one league game so far this season and made sure they would be top at Christmas after beating Bramford 6-1 last Saturday.

This weekend, however, they face a stiff test as they entertain Crane Sports, who were beaten at home by Achilles on Saturday.

Iain Radnor’s side are now seven points off Henley, but that would obviously close that if they won.

Achilles, meanwhile, are still title favourites with most.

Their fine win over Cranes last Saturday sees them two points behind Henley in second place, but with two games in hand. This weekend Achilles entertain Claydon at Salmet Close.

Upto third place in the league are Haughley.

Unbeaten in six league games, they are finishing the year strongly and will look for a quick-fire double over Bourne Vale, who they beat in October.

Benhall St Mary, who have won one, drawn one and lost one of their last three games travel to basement side Grundisburgh who quickly need to turn things around.

Mickey Squirrell’s side went one-up at Trimley Red Devils last weekend, but slumped to a 6-1 defeat.

Wenhaston and Leiston St Margarets are two other sides in the bottom three and both are struggling to find that elusive win or two that will move them clear of danger.

This weekend both are about home against opposition they should look to beat if they are to survive.

Wenhaston entertain Westerfield and Leiston entertain East Bergholt.

Capel Plough’s season is rather stuttering at the moment. After a win at Trimley, they were beaten by Cops last weekend and they will look to get things back on track, with a win at Bramford.

Bramford, however, know victory for them will go along way to them moving away from the relegation zone.

It’s just one league defeat in seven for Cops, who entertain Trimley Red Devils, both teams looking for a run of victories to propel them into the top six.

