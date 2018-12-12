Partly Cloudy

‘As brutal as it gets’ – Suffolk Cricket 2019 fixtures revealed

12 December, 2018 - 09:51
Suffolk all-rounder Tom Rash batting last season against Staffordshire at West Bromwich Dartmouth, where Suffolk suffered their only three-day defeat of the campaign. Picture: NICK GARNHAM

Archant

Coach Andy Northcote has described Suffolk’s 2019 fixture list as ‘arguably the hardest campaign we will enter’ in the Unicorns Championship.

Suffolk cricket coach Andy Northcote. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTSuffolk cricket coach Andy Northcote. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A tough start awaits at home to Staffordshire, who were the only side to defeat Suffolk in a three-day fixture last season, although Suffolk pipped Staffs to runners-up spot in the Eastern Division.

Northcote said: “The match is a repeat of our opening fixture last year, but this time at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC, where we have had a number of positive results over the past few seasons.

“We were heavily depleted last time we played them which will add in our favour if we can string a good XI together.

“I’m quietly confident we have a squad to compete again and hopefully we can pick up the extra win here and there to make it a successful campaign.

“It is, however, arguably the hardest campaign we will enter with away trips to Buckinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Cumberland, with home games against Staffordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northumberland.”

If Suffolk are to reach the final of the Unicorns KO Trophy they will have to do it the hard way, after being drawn at Norfolk and, should Suffolk win, being away in in every subsequent round.

Northcote said: “It is swings and roundabouts, with us drawing a bye last season in the first round, before we went on a mini-charge to the semi-finals.

“Let’s hope the 2019 campaign can bring more of the same enjoyment and exciting fixtures. Home or away, with the squad we have and in particular the options we should have available to us, we will hope we can match or better last season.”

The Unicorns KO Trophy match at Manor Park, Horsford on May 5 will be followed by a repeat double-header fixture at the same venue the following day in the Unicorns T20 Competition.

Northcote added: “That’s about as brutal as it gets as come May 6 we are either well on our way to success or switching our focus to the championship early!

“Norfolk at Manor Park is always tough and this will be no different. We started slowly last year, but hopefully have learnt from that and can adapt.”

Suffolk Fixtures 2019

All matches start at 11am

Friendly

April 21 v Cambridge MCCU, at Sudbury CC

Unicorns Championship

June 23-25 v Staffordshire, at Copdock & OI CC

July 7-9 v Buckinghamshire, at High Wycombe

July 21-23 v Lincolnshire, at Cleethorpes

August 4-6 v Cambridgeshire, at Ipswich School

August 18-20 v Cumberland, at Sedbergh School

September 1-3 v Northumberland, at Bury St Edmunds

September 15-18 – Championship Final

Unicorns KO Trophy

May 5 – First round v Norfolk, at Horsford

June 2 – Second round v Cambridgeshire, away

June 30 – Quarter-Finals

August 11 – Semi-finals

August 28 – Final

Unicorns T20 Competition

May 6 v Norfolk, at Horsford

May 12 v Cambridgeshire, at Woolpit

May 26 v Bedfordshire, at Dunstable Town

June 9 v Hertfordshire, at Ipswich School

August 25 – Finals Day

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

20 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Rajang the organutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo have said goodbye to one of their most loved animals who had been a resident since 1980.

REVEALED: The latest job figures, and the two Suffolk towns where Universal Credit is being rolled out today

09:20 Jessica Hill
A Jobcentre Plus branch

Today, Universal Credit will be introduced in the few last remaining isolated pockets of the country where it has yet to be introduced - including two towns in Suffolk.

Labour MEP speaks following Strasbourg shooting

08:59 Michael Steward
East of England MEP Alex Mayer in European Parliament Picture: ALEX MAYER

Labour’s MEP for the east of England who was in Strasbourg during the suspected terror attack in the French city last night has expressed her sorrow following the incident.

Live Reaction from our MPs as Theresa May’s vote of no confidence triggered

08:28 Katy Sandalls
Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of confidence. Picture: PARBUL/PA Wire

Conservative MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence which is set to take place this evening.

The impact of global warming is already being felt at Suffolk Yacht Harbour

08:15 Jessica Hill
Sundown at Suffolk Yacht Harbour. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When we dwell on the current impact of global warming, we tend to think of polar ice caps melting or Californian wild fires, both of which might seem a world away from sleepy Suffolk. But Jonathan Dyke, the managing director of Suffolk Yacht Harbour, says he can already see the impact of climate change on his harbour in Levington.

Road to be closed for emergency repairs

05:19 Andrew Papworth
An emergency road closure will take place in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A village road is to be closed for the majority of a day so highways workers can carry out emergency repairs to the carriageway.

Poll Would you back Theresa May in a vote of confidence?

29 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London this mornign Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

As MP’s get ready to vote on the future of PM Theresa May tonight we want to know how you would vote.

Cold but bright weather set for Suffolk and Essex

07:33 Katy Sandalls
This day will start grey but will be getting brighter later on Picture: NICK BUTCHER

It will be a grey start to Wednesday in East Anglia with brighter but colder weather set to creep in as the day goes on.

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park

Yesterday, 21:54 Will Jefford
Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man suffered stab wounds to the head in a “targeted attack” outside a Nando’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre.

Anger at Judge’s decision to cut “predators” jail time

Yesterday, 21:08 Will Jefford
George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A prominent women’s campaigner has hit out after two convicted sex offenders have had their sentence for attempted rape cut on appeal.

