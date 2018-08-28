Millar and Moyes run for Great Britain at European Championships

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 16:22 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 09 December 2018

Jack Millar, who finished 28th in the under-23 race at the European Cross Country Championships. Picture: SIMON HOWLETT

Jack Millar, who finished 28th in the under-23 race at the European Cross Country Championships. Picture: SIMON HOWLETT

Archant

The Suffolk duo of John (Jack) Millar and Emily Moyes both featured in medal-winning squads at the European Cross Country Championships, staged at Tilburg in Netherlands today.

Emily Moyes, who was 45th in the under-23 women's race at the European Cross Country Championships. Great Britain won the team bronze medals.Emily Moyes, who was 45th in the under-23 women's race at the European Cross Country Championships. Great Britain won the team bronze medals.

Millar and Moyes had both excelled at the European Trials, held in Liverpool two weeks ago, to earn selection for the Great Britain & Northern Ireland u-23 teams.

Ipswich Harriers’ Millar, a student at Bath University who is from Helmingham, near Otley, finished strongly to take 28th spot in the under-23 men’s race. Great Britain took the silver team medals behind France.

Millar was the sixth GB finisher, although only 42 seconds separated the six GB runners. Patrick Dever led the surge in fifth, followed by Emile Cairess (8), Mahamed Mahamed (14), Oliver Fox (19) and Paulos Surafel (27).

Meanwhile, Moyes, of Stowmarket, was 45th in the under-23 women’s race. The British team finished third, behind Germany and Spain.

Amy Griffiths was the first British finisher in seventh spot (21:04), followed by Poppy Tank (7) and Abbie Donnelly (17).

Moyes, a student at St Mary’s University, was only just over a minute behind leading team-mate Griffiths, in 22:10.

