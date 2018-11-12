Suffolk Premier Cup: Ipswich Town head to Walsham...Plus all the other ties

Walsham boss Trevor Newman Archant

Six years on from when Walsham-le-Willows hosted Ipswich Town in a Suffolk Premier Cup tie, the two teams will meet again, writes Nick Garnham.

Mick McCarthy had not long taken over as manager at Ipswich Town and took a strong side to Summer Road for the first-round match, the visitors winning 5-1.

History has repeated itself as with Paul Lambert just two matches into his tenure at Portman Road, an Ipswich Town XI travel to the village side tomorrow evening.

Under new manager Trevor Newman Walsham have made a good start to life in the Thurlow Nunn League this season, occupying sixth spot with 21 points from 12 games.

Unlike six years ago they will face a youthful Ipswich Town team consisting of largely under-18 players.

In the last couple of seasons, an Ipswich Town Under-18 side have been too strong for Thurlow Nunn opposition, winning 2-0 at Long Melford and 5-1 at both Hadleigh United and Kirkley & Pakefield, before bowing out both times to Leiston, then of the Bostik Premier Division.

Leiston, now playing in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, welcome Thurlow Nunn side Haverhill Rovers to Victory Road.

Lowestoft Town and Needham Market, who like Leiston have moved across to the Evo-Stik League this season, clash at the Amber Dew Events Stadium in a repeat of the 2009 and 2017 finals.

Besides Stowmarket Town hosting AFC Sudbury, there are two other Bostik League North versus Thurlow Nunn League clashes.

Felixstowe & Walton United will have home advantage against lower-league Woodbridge Town, with both teams adjusting to life at a higher level after promotion-winning seasons last term.

The other tie sees Hadleigh United, third from bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division host Bury Town, currently eighth in Bosik North, at The Millfield.

The remaining two ties are all-Thurlow Nunn League affairs. Framlingham Town (19th) make their first foray into the competition versus Brantham Athletic (7th) at Badingham Road, while Kirkley & Pakefield (3rd) entertain Ipswich side Whitton United (15th) at Walmer Road.