Suffolk Premier Cup: Andrews delight, Blake and Ford net three, Hadleigh giant-killers as Ipswich Town go through

PUBLISHED: 12:02 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 14 November 2018

Leiston's Matt Blake scoring the first of his three goals against Haverhill Rovers.

Archant

Archant

Manager Rick Andrews said it was ‘a good night for the club’ after his Stowmarket Town side humbled higher-league AFC Sudbury 3-1 in the Suffolk Premier Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

First-half goals from Jack Baker, Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer saw Stowmarket establish a 3-0 interval lead at Greens Meadow in last night’s second-round tie.

Callum Harrison pulled one back and then saw his penalty saved by keeper Callum Robinson as Stowmarket went through to the quarter-finals.

Andrews said: “Overall it was a difficult game, but we took our chances when presented and we restricted Sudbury to half chances and it was their keeper who was the busiest of the two.

“It was a good night for the club as only a few years ago the only opportunity of playing Sudbury would have been in a friendly.”

Thurlow Nunn League Hadleigh United also defeated Bostik League North opposition, beating Bury Town 3-1 with Romario Dunne scoring twice after Kieran Turner had put them ahead. Ryan Jolland pulled one back but was then sent off late on.

Matthew Rutterford scored after just 26 seconds as Leiston eased past Haverhill Rovers 6-1. Matt Blake netted a hat-trick and Rob Eagle and Christy Finch were also on target. Luke Haines scored a consolation goal for Rovers.

Sam Ford also netted a treble in Felixstowe & Walton United’s 5-1 win at home to Woodbridge Town. Miles Powell and Jack Ainsley also scored and the visitors’ reply came from Carlos Edwards.

Two ties were settled by penalty shoot-outs, Lowestoft putting out Needham Market and Ipswich Town winning at Walsham-le-Willows.

Former Lowestoft player Joe Marsden had given the visitors a second-minute lead, but Matt Brown equalised in the 93rd minute, before the Trawlerboys won the shoot-out 4-3.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes Ryley Scott put Ipswich Town ahead, but Jack Brame equalised. Substitute Tyreece Simpson restored Ipswich’s advantage, but Brame’s penalty levelled it up four minutes from time, before Ipswich won the shoot-out 5-4.

Kyle Haylock scored the only goal as Kirkley & Pakefield beat Whitton United and Sam Cole was on target as Brantham Athletic won 1-0 at Framlingham Town in the two all-Thurlow Nunn League ties.

In Thurlow One AFC Sudbury Reserves were impressive 6-3 victors over Felixstowe & Walton reserves, while Leiston Reserves bounced back from 2-0 down to level it up at Debenham and then win on penalties – Leiston ‘keeper Charlie Beckwith saving three of those penalties.

Haverhill Borough went down 0-1 at Hashtag United.

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

30 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

52 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

