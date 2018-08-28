Suffolk Premier Cup: Andrews delight, Blake and Ford net three, Hadleigh giant-killers as Ipswich Town go through

Leiston's Matt Blake scoring the first of his three goals against Haverhill Rovers. Archant

Manager Rick Andrews said it was ‘a good night for the club’ after his Stowmarket Town side humbled higher-league AFC Sudbury 3-1 in the Suffolk Premier Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First-half goals from Jack Baker, Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer saw Stowmarket establish a 3-0 interval lead at Greens Meadow in last night’s second-round tie.

Callum Harrison pulled one back and then saw his penalty saved by keeper Callum Robinson as Stowmarket went through to the quarter-finals.

Andrews said: “Overall it was a difficult game, but we took our chances when presented and we restricted Sudbury to half chances and it was their keeper who was the busiest of the two.

“It was a good night for the club as only a few years ago the only opportunity of playing Sudbury would have been in a friendly.”

Thurlow Nunn League Hadleigh United also defeated Bostik League North opposition, beating Bury Town 3-1 with Romario Dunne scoring twice after Kieran Turner had put them ahead. Ryan Jolland pulled one back but was then sent off late on.

Matthew Rutterford scored after just 26 seconds as Leiston eased past Haverhill Rovers 6-1. Matt Blake netted a hat-trick and Rob Eagle and Christy Finch were also on target. Luke Haines scored a consolation goal for Rovers.

Sam Ford also netted a treble in Felixstowe & Walton United’s 5-1 win at home to Woodbridge Town. Miles Powell and Jack Ainsley also scored and the visitors’ reply came from Carlos Edwards.

Two ties were settled by penalty shoot-outs, Lowestoft putting out Needham Market and Ipswich Town winning at Walsham-le-Willows.

Former Lowestoft player Joe Marsden had given the visitors a second-minute lead, but Matt Brown equalised in the 93rd minute, before the Trawlerboys won the shoot-out 4-3.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes Ryley Scott put Ipswich Town ahead, but Jack Brame equalised. Substitute Tyreece Simpson restored Ipswich’s advantage, but Brame’s penalty levelled it up four minutes from time, before Ipswich won the shoot-out 5-4.

Kyle Haylock scored the only goal as Kirkley & Pakefield beat Whitton United and Sam Cole was on target as Brantham Athletic won 1-0 at Framlingham Town in the two all-Thurlow Nunn League ties.

In Thurlow One AFC Sudbury Reserves were impressive 6-3 victors over Felixstowe & Walton reserves, while Leiston Reserves bounced back from 2-0 down to level it up at Debenham and then win on penalties – Leiston ‘keeper Charlie Beckwith saving three of those penalties.

Haverhill Borough went down 0-1 at Hashtag United.