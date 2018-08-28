SIL Preview: Suffolk Senior Cup action takes centre stage

It’s the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Senior Cup this weekend and the Suffolk & Ipswich League is well represented.

Half the teams involved are from the Senior Division and they meet each other in two clashes.

Leaders Achilles will be favourites to book themselves another semi-final spot as they entertain the Swans from Westerfield. The two have yet to meet in the league. There are 15 points between them in the table.

However, Westerfield did beat Benhall St Mary in the last round and only lost 1-2 to second-placed Bourne Vale recently in a league clash.

Vale entertain Henley in what looks to be a cracker of a clash as second play third in the other all-SIL Suffolk Senior Cup tie.

Bourne Vale were held to a draw at Benhall St Mary last weekend as both sides failed in their chance to go top, with Achilles in Bob Coleman Cup action.

Henley have already beaten Vale at Halifax Road, but that was back in September. Currently Bourne are unbeaten in five, while Henley have lost three of their last six games of late.

The two other Senior Cup ties see Ipswich Wanderers entertain Haverhill Borough – both sides having lost their last four games, while Kirkley Reserves entertain Cornard United at Walmer Road.

Back in the Senior Division of the Suffolk & Ipswich League, Crane Sports could go from fourth to top in the tightly congested top of the table should they beat basement side Grundisburgh, while Capel Plough are another who could leap into, at least, the top two if they beat Claydon at home.

Wenhaston are in need of wins – and quick – if they are to avoid the drop. They are at Trimley, while Bramford and Haughley clash at Acton Road.

In Division One, Old Newton look set for a return to Senior football next season. They are currently six points ahead of Bildeston, although Bildeston do have two games in hand.

Old Newton don’t have a game this weekend, while Bildeston entertain Shotley in the Suffolk Junior Cup. Other SJC fixtures sees Bacton entertain AFC Kesgrave, Sporting 98 v Mutford & Wrentham, while Tacket St BBOB entertain Halesworth.

Senior Division, top 7

P Pts.

Achilles 17 40

Bourne Vale 21 40

Henley 19 39

Cranes 19 39

Benhall 22 39

Capel 22 38

Haughley 21 36