The Non-League Podcast: Agents in non-league, the rise of the Vets game, tweet of the week and Ipswich Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup

Mike Bacon and Carl Marston Archant

Join host Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for another episode of The Non-League Podcast. In this week’s edition we are joined (due to popular demand) by tough-tackling Dave Vincent, Walsham-le-Willows’ former chairman Mike Powells and, live on a train!, Danny Potter, Stowmarket Town’s goalkeeping coach.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Episode 5 of The Non-League Podcast our trusty panel discuss a range of topics during 45 minutes of non-league chat.

The non-league club who tweeted out best wishes to a player set for a stretch in the nick!

Are football agents starting to seep into Steps 2, 3, 4, even 5?

The rise of Walsham-le-Wilows FC here in Suffolk, and Danny Potter on a train! We catch up with Stowmarket’s goalkeeping coach.

Plus: Why a solid tackle benefits the game. And how dropping down from Sunday Morning League divisions 2 to 4 helped Mike Bacon’s career... Just not in football!