The Non-League Podcast: Agents in non-league, the rise of the Vets game, tweet of the week and Ipswich Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup
PUBLISHED: 12:05 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 30 November 2018
Join host Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for another episode of The Non-League Podcast. In this week’s edition we are joined (due to popular demand) by tough-tackling Dave Vincent, Walsham-le-Willows’ former chairman Mike Powells and, live on a train!, Danny Potter, Stowmarket Town’s goalkeeping coach.
In Episode 5 of The Non-League Podcast our trusty panel discuss a range of topics during 45 minutes of non-league chat.
The non-league club who tweeted out best wishes to a player set for a stretch in the nick!
Are football agents starting to seep into Steps 2, 3, 4, even 5?
The rise of Walsham-le-Wilows FC here in Suffolk, and Danny Potter on a train! We catch up with Stowmarket’s goalkeeping coach.
Plus: Why a solid tackle benefits the game. And how dropping down from Sunday Morning League divisions 2 to 4 helped Mike Bacon’s career... Just not in football!