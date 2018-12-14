The Non-League Podcast: Why four sports journos love non-league – As well as a few tales from the pen!

Carl Marston, Dave Vincent, Mike Bacon (silly jumper) and Andy Warren, loving non-league Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

The Non-League Podcast: Why we love the game. Favourite hospitality grounds. Ex-pros, Christmas jumpers and hats off to Suffolk FA.

In this week’s Non-League Podcast, it’s a look at the game from four top/average/bog standard local journalists who love non-league.

Host Mike Bacon is joined by his usual companion Carl Marston, while Andy Warren takes a break from all things ITFC to reminisce his fun covering the game, while Dave Vincent continues with his tales from the lino’s perspective.

The best hospitality, why non-league standards are on the up, hats off to Suffolk FA, and a few non-league stories from years gone by, including which one of the not-so-fab four left a game at the final whistle thinking the wrong scoreline. (I know!)

Join Mike, Carl, Andy and Dave for a chat about the non-league game. And why we all love it!