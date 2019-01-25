The Non-League Podcast.... Leiston chairman Andy Crisp and Felixstowe & Walton reserve team boss Luke Hillyard
25 January, 2019 - 12:16
Archant
Join hosts Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for more Non-League fun and chat....This week it’s former Achilles boss and current Felixstowe & Walton manager Luke Hillyard, and Leiston chairman Andy Crisp.
In this week’s Non-League Podcast, join Leiston chairman Andy Crisp and Felixstowe & Walton Reserve team boss Luke Hillyard, as they chat all things non-league to host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston.
Young players
Ground grading
Best players seen
The joys of the SIL
Long travel
And why AFC Sudbury should be looking forward to this week’s game at Heybridge!
Subscribe to the Non-League podcast