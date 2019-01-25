The Non-League Podcast.... Leiston chairman Andy Crisp and Felixstowe & Walton reserve team boss Luke Hillyard

Rain

25 January, 2019 - 12:16
Join hosts Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for more Non-League fun and chat....This week it’s former Achilles boss and current Felixstowe & Walton manager Luke Hillyard, and Leiston chairman Andy Crisp.

Young players

Ground grading

Best players seen

The joys of the SIL

Long travel

And why AFC Sudbury should be looking forward to this week’s game at Heybridge!

Subscribe to the Non-League podcast

Listen to other episodes

