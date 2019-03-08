Partly Cloudy

Cranes boss Radnor hails his title-winning team – and has this message for rivals Achilles

PUBLISHED: 11:40 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 30 April 2019

Cranes manager Iain Radnor

Cranes manager Iain Radnor

James Ager

Crane Sports boss Iain Radnor says winning the SIL Senior Division title for the third time as manager in five years is, ‘the sweetest one of all’.

Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown on a recent EADT non-league podcastChristian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown on a recent EADT non-league podcast

The Greshams-based Ipswich side beat Wenhaston on Saturday, while nearest challengers Achilles were drawing at Benhall St Mary.

It meant Cranes, who won the championship in successive years in 2014/15 and 15/16, are champions.

For Radnor, who is in his eighth season as boss, it's another title to cherish.

“I must admit this is certainly the sweetest one of all,” he said.

“The first time we beat Felixstowe United and last time it was us and Achilles. But this time it has been not just us and Achilles, but others up there to.

It's been a good battle.

“We ended last season a bit flat to be honest, but bringing in Paul Tietjen and Damian Brown in the summer has revitalised us.

“There is a lot to do running a team and those guys have helped me so much. They have taken the pressure off and I'm enjoying my football as much as I ever have.”

Cranes lost to Henley in the Bob Coleman Cup this season and were knocked out on penalties by Ipswich Wanderers in the Suffolk Senior Cup.

And while Radnor admits winning cups is nice, it's the league for him all day long.

“The league is the one I would always want to win,” he said.

“The Bob Coleman Cup has been good to me and the Senior Cup is fun because the final is at Portman Road, but the league tells the full story.

“I think it is the one everyone wants to win.”

Looking ahead, Cranes will go again in August and hope to do what they did back in 2015 and retain their title – something Radnor knows will not be easy.

“We will challenge the team to go out and retain it next season,” Radnor said. “But we know that is hard.”

Achilles, meanwhile are in Suffolk Senior Cup action against Cornard United at Portman Road on Friday week, May 10.

While being the fiercest of competitors in the title race, Radnor would like to see Andy Coote's side win the Cup.

“Achilles are a top side and if they don't win something this season it would be a travesty to be honest,” he said.

“They are a well-run club, I'd like to see them win it.”

Most Read

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

New documentary will investigate Luke Durbin disappearance

Luke Durbin, who went missing after a night out in Ipswich in May 2006 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce ‘Ipswich’

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

