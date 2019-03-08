Hot start for Welham as he picks up three trophies at Silverstone

Ipswich's Rob Welham, in good form at Silverstone. Photos: NAIAD Photography Naiad Photography

Ipswich racing driver Rob Welham has impressed in the early rounds of the 365 Hosts F1000 Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich's Rob Welham at Silverstone. Photos: NAIAD Photography Ipswich's Rob Welham at Silverstone. Photos: NAIAD Photography

Building on his third place podium at Brands Hatch, the 17-year-old, in what is seen as the most competitive grid for some time, put in an excellent and consistent display at Silverstone to come away with three trophies, including the Circuit Champion Title, at the weekend..

Looking to build on his Brands Hatch performance Welham qualified fifth with only a quarter of a second separating the top five cars.

Race one saw him made a blistering start taking second by the end of the first lap including a breath-taking double overtake into the "Brooklands Complex".

A slight error on lap two saw Welham slip back to third but a mature drive ensured he earned his second podium in as many races.

Race two began with the top eight reversed and saw Welham start sixth.

You may also want to watch:

Moments before lights out, with the whole grid on slick tyres, the heavens opened with rain and hail! The track was treacherous with standing water on half of the circuit but dry elsewhere.

The car was aquaplaning on the straights but the Ipswich driver used his head and managed to find the grip keeping the car on the track to take a fully deserved second place. This secured his second podium of the day in front of a large crowd of family, friends and sponsors. A classy drive from the young Ipswich racer.

The two podiums meant he accrued the most points in this double header and took the title of F1000 Silverstone Circuit Champion 2019, a fantastic achievement and thoroughly deserved based on his performance throughout the weekend.

Team Manager Frazer Corbyn said: "Rob has progressed really well since joining the Championship and at Silverstone again showed his competitiveness by securing two podium finishes.

"He is a really good driver to have in the team and from what I have seen that first win is just a matter of time "

Welham's 2019 F1000 Championship continues at Croft Circuit on June 1 before competing at Cadwell, Donington and completing the season at Snetterton in October.

Also, Rob and his car will also be appearing at the Hadleigh Show on 18th May 2019.

For the latest news and updates on Robs progress go to www.robwelham.co.uk