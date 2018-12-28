Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Thurlow Nunn Premier preview: Huge clashes at Fram and Long Melford + lots of other great games this weekend

28 December, 2018 - 12:30
Woodbridge keeper Alfie Stronge saves a penalty for the Peckers at Kirkley at the weekend. Woodbridge travel to Framlingham on Saturday. Photo: PAUL LEECH

Woodbridge keeper Alfie Stronge saves a penalty for the Peckers at Kirkley at the weekend. Woodbridge travel to Framlingham on Saturday. Photo: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

There have been contrasting fortunes for two of last season’s promoted teams to Thurlow Premier – Framlingham and Woodbridge.

The Castlemen have struggled for much of the season and are currently bottom, Liam Abrahams’ side picking up just three wins.

But when one considers they have lost six of their 14 games by the odd goal, you can see things could be different.

So, they will go into 2019 still believing they can still make their way up the table, all in contrast to this weekend’s opponents at Badingham Road, Woodbridge.

Jamie Scales’ side may have only picked up one point from their last two games, but that far from tells the story of a team who lost their first three league games of the season, but now sit seventh.

It’s a cracking local derby on paper and sure to drive a big crowd to Fram.

LISTEN: To any of the 8 Non-League Podcasts here, including Hadleigh’s Shane Wardley, Whitton’s Shane Coldron and Stowmarket’s Rick Andrews



Walsham-le-Willows are another team having a super season, but their credentials will be given a real test at second-place Histon, who are a point behind Godmanchester, but have three games in hand.

Kirkley & Pakefield will look to make it a happy Festive period, with two wins already under their belt this week. They travel to Thetford.

And there is a fascinating fixture in Ipswich, where Whitton entertain a Great Yarmouth team who have suddenly sprung into life and, after winning just two of their first 14 games, have won their last three, to take them off the bottom of the table.

Brantham Athletic are still nicely positioned in the top six, but they know they will face a tough trip to Gorleston this weekend, while third-placed Stowmarket entertain Newmarket Town at Greens Meadow.

One of the biggest games of the day in the Premier Division however is at Stoneylands.

Long Melford, fourth bottom, entertain third-bottom Hadleigh United.

Melford have only won one in 11 league games, but did beat Hadleigh in the League Cup last month.

Hadleigh, who have won two of their last nine league games are not in the worst of form. But one feels this is a must-win for Shane Wardley’s side. Haverhill Rovers travel to Ely

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

Complete France advent calendar competition!

Complete France Advent Competition (c) RuthBlack / Getty Images

Quiz: Where in France should I live?

La Roque-Gageac in Dordogne © RossHelen Thinkstockphotos

You could buy a stunning French château for less than you think

Chateau for sale in Deux-Sevres for 475,000 euros

What is the French ‘Réveillon’?

A traditional Bûche de Noël served during le Réveillon dinner ©mirceax Thinkstockphotos

Where to spend New Year’s Eve in France

Arc de Triomphe in Paris © Brian Jackson Thinkstockphotos

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cracking Christmas point-to-point card set for Cottenham

Point-to-point racing goes at Cottenham on Sunday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Ward joins Huws, Skuse and Adeyemi in the Ipswich Town treatment room... so when might they return?

Emyr Huws, Grant Ward and Tom Adeyemi are all in the treatment room. Picture: ARCHANT

Thurlow Nunn Premier preview: Huge clashes at Fram and Long Melford + lots of other great games this weekend

Woodbridge keeper Alfie Stronge saves a penalty for the Peckers at Kirkley at the weekend. Woodbridge travel to Framlingham on Saturday. Photo: PAUL LEECH

Bishop set to return as Ipswich head to Middlesbrough

Teddy Bishop has been struggling with a virus but could return at Middlesbrough. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘We need to go on a run’ - Leiston assistant Head targets climb up table

Leiston players celebrate their winner against Needham Market on Boxing Day. Photo: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists