Thurlow Nunn Premier preview: Huge clashes at Fram and Long Melford + lots of other great games this weekend

Woodbridge keeper Alfie Stronge saves a penalty for the Peckers at Kirkley at the weekend. Woodbridge travel to Framlingham on Saturday. Photo: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

There have been contrasting fortunes for two of last season’s promoted teams to Thurlow Premier – Framlingham and Woodbridge.

The Castlemen have struggled for much of the season and are currently bottom, Liam Abrahams’ side picking up just three wins.

But when one considers they have lost six of their 14 games by the odd goal, you can see things could be different.

So, they will go into 2019 still believing they can still make their way up the table, all in contrast to this weekend’s opponents at Badingham Road, Woodbridge.

Jamie Scales’ side may have only picked up one point from their last two games, but that far from tells the story of a team who lost their first three league games of the season, but now sit seventh.

It’s a cracking local derby on paper and sure to drive a big crowd to Fram.

Walsham-le-Willows are another team having a super season, but their credentials will be given a real test at second-place Histon, who are a point behind Godmanchester, but have three games in hand.

Kirkley & Pakefield will look to make it a happy Festive period, with two wins already under their belt this week. They travel to Thetford.

And there is a fascinating fixture in Ipswich, where Whitton entertain a Great Yarmouth team who have suddenly sprung into life and, after winning just two of their first 14 games, have won their last three, to take them off the bottom of the table.

Brantham Athletic are still nicely positioned in the top six, but they know they will face a tough trip to Gorleston this weekend, while third-placed Stowmarket entertain Newmarket Town at Greens Meadow.

One of the biggest games of the day in the Premier Division however is at Stoneylands.

Long Melford, fourth bottom, entertain third-bottom Hadleigh United.

Melford have only won one in 11 league games, but did beat Hadleigh in the League Cup last month.

Hadleigh, who have won two of their last nine league games are not in the worst of form. But one feels this is a must-win for Shane Wardley’s side. Haverhill Rovers travel to Ely