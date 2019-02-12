SIL preview: It could be new leaders and a congested leader board come Saturday night!

Getting tight at the top of the SIL PA Wire/PA Images

Henley have the chance to go top of the Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division table come Saturday night should they pick up all three points at Coplestonians.

The Community Centre-based outfit are just three points behind leaders Crane Sports with a game in hand.

With Cranes not playing this weekend, and with a superior goal difference, Henley would leapfrog Iain Radnor’s side. Cops, however are far from a pushover and they pushed Cranes all the way last weekend in a 1-2 defeat.

By 5pm on Saturday the top of the SIL could look as congested as the M25 on a Friday afternoon, with third-placed Bourne Vale at home to lowly Leiston St Margarets and Achilles away to another side in the bottom four, Wenhaston.

While Wenhaston look to be heading into Division One, along with Grundisburgh, Leiston St Margarets have done well to pick up their form at just the right time.

The north Suffolk side have won four of their last seven league matches, but most importantly have won games against sides around them at the bottom of the table – twice beating Wenhaston and once beating Grundisburgh. And while they may not be banking on getting much from Bourne Vale, it matters not, as their work in avoiding relegation is as good as done.

While Leiston are on the up, Bramford United are going the other way.

They haven’t won in 10 league games but likely have enough points already (16) in the bag to keep them ahead of Wenhaston (7) who sit second bottom with games running out. Bramford entertain Trimley.

Basement side Grundisburgh entertain a Haughley side whose title hopes have as good as gone after just one win in four – it’s still been a fine season for Haughley, however.

Claydon entertain Benhall St Mary, while East Bergholt, who put four past Bramford last weekend, are at home at Gandish Road to Westerfield.

The game of the day in Division One is at Bildeston where the second-placed home side entertain leaders Old Newton. Sporting 87, in third, will be watching the result with interest. They are just a point behind Bildeston. Old Newton are six points clear.

SENIOR DIVISION

Top six

P Pts.

Cranes 22 48

Henley 21 45

Bourne V 23 44

Achilles 19 43

Haughley 23 40

Benhall 24 40