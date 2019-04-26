Heavy Showers

SIL Preview: Crane Sports on the verge of the championship going into the final week

26 April, 2019 - 14:49
SIL preview action

SIL preview action

PA Wire/PA Images

Crane Sports now have their title aspirations in their own hands after Henley’s 5-1 win over Achilles on Wednesday night.

Iain Radnor's side have three games left and only need five points from them to secure a championship they last won two seasons on the bounce in 2014/15, 2015/16.

Champions Achilles have endured a mixed week to say the least.

After thrashing Bramford 12-0 last weekend, they slipped up against a Henley side who had already beaten them in the Bob Coleman Cup final.

Cranes, meanwhile, have three home games to come, starting this weekend against already relegated Wenhaston.

After that it's Trimley Red Devils and then Westerfield who stand in their way. Although if they beat Wenhaston and Trimley, the Westerfield game will be a dead rubber.

Achilles on the other hand will have to hope Cranes slip up somewhere along the line.

It's been a tougher run-in for Andy Coote's side and this weekend they travel to Benhall, which is never an easy place to get a result.

After that, it's Westerfield away and Bourne Vale at home.

Henley's win over the A's was certainly Cranes' gain, while Henley are now in second place in the table, although Achilles in third have a game in hand – the two are identical on points.

Henley travel to Bramford United this weekend.

Should Bourne Vale beat Westerfield then they would end the season fourth, while at the bottom, both Wenhaston and Grundisburgh are already down.

Other fixtures: Claydon v East Bergholt, Leiston St Margarets v Cops.

Top five

P Pts

Cranes 27 63

Henley 28 58

Achilles 27 58

Haughley 30 51

Bourne Vale 28 51

