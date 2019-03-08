SIL preview: Can Achilles keep their nerve in Senior Division title race?

SIL race set to go down to the wire PA Wire/PA Images

Can Achilles hold their nerve as the race for the Suffolk & Ipswich League title looks set to go down to the wire?

The Ipswich-based club travel to East Bergholt this weekend, Andy Coote’s side sitting in third place in the table, two points behind leaders Cranes and level on points with second-placed Henley.

However Achilles have two games in hand on both.

Some could suggest it’s a formality for the ‘A’s, but Achilles and Henley still have to meet in a league clash, a point that won’t be lost on Cranes boss Iain Radnor.

His side face a tricky test this weekend at Benhall St Mary, but after that Cranes meet no side currently in the top seven as their run-in to the season gathers pace.

The title race is certainly far from over, and Henley sent out quite a message last weekend with a 6-0 thumping of a Benhall side who have given every team they have played a game this campaign.

This weekend Henley travel to Haughley, who Achilles beat at The Playing Field, last week.

And while fourth-placed Bourne Vale will consider themselves far from out of the running, their 0-0 draw at Trimley last weekend could prove a fatal two points dropped in the race for the championship.

Bourne Valley travel to Bramford United.

At the bottom of the table, the end is almost nigh for Grundisburgh.

Only a win for Mickey Squirrell’s side at fellow relegation strugglers Wenhaston will keep their ultra-thin hopes alive – and that only if Bramford don’t beat Bourne Vale.

It’s been a long association between Grundisburgh and the Senior Division of the SIL - more than 35 years – and it will seem strange to see a club that has dominated the League for so many years over the decades, relegated.

Other ties see Cops entertain Westerfield and Leiston St Margarets entertain Capel Plough.

In Division One, Sporting gave themselves hope of promotion after beating Bildeston last weekend as they moved into second place. Old Newton look set fair for a return to the Senior Division, Bildeston will need to win their games in hand to leap-frog back over Sporting to grab that vital second position.