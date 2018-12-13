Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Top cycling talent battle in National Trophy at Trinity Park

13 December, 2018 - 11:11
Women’s leaders Anna Kay (left) and Beth Crumpton drop off the pink-carpeted bridge at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Women’s leaders Anna Kay (left) and Beth Crumpton drop off the pink-carpeted bridge at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Archant

A big effort by a team of local cyclists led by Steve Grimwood of Elmy Cycles resulted in a fine weekend of National Trophy cyclo-cross at Trinity Park, Ipswich, writes Fergus Muir.

Steve Grimwood and his team of helpers were among the stars at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIRSteve Grimwood and his team of helpers were among the stars at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

With a complex course including two scaffolding bridges and long stretches of barriers, putting up the course and supervising spectator crossing points was a major job.

Probably the closest finish of the whole weekend came in the Women’s race where Beth Crumpton wearing the yellow jersey of the Series Leader outsprinted her Under-23 counterpart Anna Kay by a tiny margin.

Top local finisher was Gemma Melton of Pedal Power Ipswich who was 18th, one place ahead of Delia Beddis, winner of the Eastern League race at Colchester last month.

Earlier on Sunday Martha Lebentz (Hadleigh CC, 11th) was best local finisher in the Under 16 Girl’s race. Florence Barnett (King’s Lynn CC) who, with her sister Bethany, is an experienced National Trophy competitor at one stage challenged for third place among the Under 14s but finally finished fifth.

Charlie Johnson was top Suffolk finisher in the U16s at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIRCharlie Johnson was top Suffolk finisher in the U16s at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

All the races for Veterans – the over-40s – were on Saturday. Three riders led by Helen Pattinson were soon well clear of the field. But not far behind Jo Newstead (XRT/Elmy) was in among those chasing the next places. Jo couldn’t quite sustain this pace but she was happy with her final position at National level.

“Eighth....yes – I’ll settle for that” said Elmy’s shop manager afterwards.

Turning to the men – in the vet 40-49 race Adrian Lansley (Pedalon) was the winner but local interest centred on a battle between Glenn Davey (Stowmarket & District) and Beccles rider Stuart Pryce (Strada Sport).

Davey had the straight-line speed but Pryce, though only an occasional ‘cross racer, proved faster nipping through the twisty bits – and took 13th place, ahead of Davey.

Harley Gregory (West Suffolk Wheelers) was best Suffolk u14 at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIRHarley Gregory (West Suffolk Wheelers) was best Suffolk u14 at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Fast starts on a Tarmac surface, together with large fields make the first minute of these national races a learning curve for many local riders. This year there were no local successes approaching the wins by Steve James and Dougal Toms in recent years.

In the final race of the day Belgian Braam Merlier was the lone winner – a repeat of last year at Ipswich – ahead of former UK National Champion Ian Field. Eastern League rider James Madgwick was 28th and the first Suffolk finisher was Lloyd Chapman – no stranger to a fast-charging bunch – who was 31st.

Finlay Pickering (Vive le Velo) won the Under 16 Boys race. Stowmarket rider Charlie Johnson was top local rider in 14th place, after working his way up the 75 rider field. Daniel Hall (Colchester Rovers) was with Johnson to start with, but Johnson’s power eventually separated them and Hall was 21st.

Max Greensill was first in the Under 14 Boys where Harley Gregory (West Suffolk Wheelers) was 22nd.

Martha Lebentz (Hadleigh CC) was best local U16 Girl at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIRMartha Lebentz (Hadleigh CC) was best local U16 Girl at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

At the Winter Series MTB races in the woods at West Bilney Laura Sampson and Elvita Branch from East Bergholt team Sussed Out Suspension had the women’s categories pretty much sorted – with wins in the Three-hour and 90 minute races respectively.

The course proved more technical than that used for the first round near Santon Downham with twisty descents feeding straight into sharp climbs. It had dried out nicely after overnight rain and though a bit soggy in places, semi-slick tyres were often the order of the day.

There was a late upset in the 40-plus Men’s Three-hour when leader Dan Howe (Wolsey RC) tangled passing a back-marker, hit a stump and fell heavily, letting evergreen Paul Ashby though to take the win.

Dave Penney (King’s Lynn MTB) was third after a race-long ding-dong with Paul Watson of West Suffolk Wheelers.

Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) comes over the top of the steps at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIRGemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) comes over the top of the steps at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Paul Groombridge (Push Sport) won the Vets 90 minuter beating all the Under 40s in the process. Nick Ainsworth (Aerosport) said it wasn’t his day, but he was still, I believe, the top Suffolk finisher in fifth spot, one place ahead of Stow rider Andy Sampson.

Topic Tags:

Stores open later for extra Christmas shopping

38 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Need extra time to finalise your festive shopping? There are a number of places in Ipswich keeping their doors open that little bit longer in the run up to Christmas.

‘I felt like I was in a warzone’ - Suffolk student witnesses terrifying French riots

45 minutes ago Estelle Dragan
Yellow Vest Riots (5)

Student ESTELLE DRAGAN, from Chelmondiston near Ipswich, has witnessed France’s “yellow vest” riots while studying for a year abroad in Toulouse. Here, she writes about her experience of witnessing the disturbances first-hand.

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

09:59 Dominic Moffitt
The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry crashed into another HGV after a tyre blow out on the A14 this morning, causing tailbacks towards the Orwell Bridge.

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

09:26 Dominic Moffitt
The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

A car lost its front bumper aftera crash in Ipswich town centre during today’s rush hour.

Mental health campaigners to hold protests in London over inspection report

08:42 Geraldine Scott
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mental health campaigners will head to London to demand better mental health care in the region.

Two abnormal loads to cause road delays before Christmas

07:02 Dominic Moffitt
Abnormal loads will cause delays to roads across East Anglia as we head towards Christmas Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Motorists are being advised by Suffolk police to expect delays across the county’s roads on two separate occasions during the festive period.

Exclusive ‘It’s haunting me’ – Family lose everything in house fire just before Christmas

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Ella and Andrew Colleran with their two children - the family lost everything when a fire ripped through their home Picture: ELLA COLLERAN

A mum-of-two has said she is finding it hard to sleep after her family’s possessions were destroyed in a house fire.

Children join Ipswich MP Sandy Martin to plant trees to mark Queen’s long reign

10:49 Paul Geater
Sandy Martin plants a tree at Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground watched by mayor Jane Riley, councillors Sandra Gage and Stephen Ion along with two pupils from Rushmere Hall. Picture: Office of SANDY MARTIN

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has joined councillors and schoolchildren from Rushmere Hall to plant trees as part of an scheme to mark The Queen’s work for the Commonwealth.

Man from Ipswich still missing

09:36 Dominic Moffitt
Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man who was last seen at work two days ago is still missing, causing concern for his whereabouts.

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

05:30 Jake Foxford
Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A school is set to create a new teaching block to help it meet a growing demand for pupil places.

Most read

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man from Ipswich still missing

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide