SIL preview: Tight at the top as front-runners face tricky tests this weekend

New date for semi final PA Wire/PA Images

It’s back to the bread and butter of league matches for three of the top four sides in the Suffolk & Ipswich League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crane Sports, Henley and Achilles were all involved in Bob Coleman Cup semi-final action last weekend, Cranes and Henley winning through to the final later in the season.

But it’s the chase for the prize of the title that is number one priority now for the three sides, as well as Bourne Vale, who currently sit in second place.

Fifth and sixth-placed Haughley and Benhall have played too many games to be serious contenders, but they will still have a part to play in the chase for the title, none more so than this weekend.

Haughley entertain Achilles, having lost narrowly to the Ipswich-based side back in January 2-3, at Salmet Close.

It will be no easy task for the A’s, who are in third place but with games in hand, while Benhall St Mary, fresh from a 5-0 drubbing of their near neighbours Leiston St Margarets last weekend, will look to put Henley’s title challenge in jeopardy, as they travel to the Community Centre.

Leaders, Crane Sports, entertain St Margarets, who up to last week had being showing good form to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Second-placed Bourne Vale travel to a Trimley side who have done well in their first season in the Senior Division.

The Red Devils were beaten by the odd goal in five last week against East Bergholt – their second defeat on the bounce.

But they were unbeaten in four before that and Vale will not have an easy ride at Stennetts.

PICK A NON-LEAGUE PODCAST... ANY PODCAST... 18 TO CHOOSE

Grundisburgh’s long reign in the Senior Division looks set to be coming to an end and that could be confirmed this weekend should they lose at home to Cops, and Bramford United win at Claydon.

Lowly Bramford’s crucial 1-0 win over Trimley last weekend was the team’s first in 11 games, but they will survive.

Wenhaston are the other side who look likely to drop into Division One next season.

They travel to a Capel Plough side whose early season form has somewhat deserted them. They have won just one game in seven of late.

In Division One, the game of the weekend is at Sporting 87, where the second-placed side entertain third-placed Bildeston.

Sporting have played two games more than their opponents and are only two points ahead in the second automatic promotion place – Old Newton are top.

A win or even draw for Bildeston will be seen as a good result for them.

SENIOR DIVISION TOP 6

P Pts.

Cranes 22 48

Bourne Vale 24 47

Henley 22 46

Achilles 20 46

Haughley 25 46

Benhall 26 43