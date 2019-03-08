Ipswich racer Carl Boardley set for Touring Car challenge this weekend

Ipswich's Carl Boardley, making his debut in BTCC Round 1 at Brands Hatch this weekend. Photos: Ian Cutting Photography (Prescott Motorsport Photography) © Ian Cutting Photography

Ipswich’s four time World National Hot Rod Champion and Ginetta GT4 Supercup Championship multi-race winner, Carl Boardley, will take his place on the British Touring Car Championship grid as it opens for 2019 business at Brands Hatch this weekend, writes Dean Cox.

Following a one off outing at Knockhill, Scotland last year, in a Team HARD VW CC, and a winter testing and development programme in what is regarded as the second highest profile Motorsport after F1 Grand Prix, - Boardley signed with Kent’s Team Hard last Autumn and is eagerly awaiting this weekend’s action.

Boardley, who finished runner-up in the 2018 Ginetta GT4 Championship with several wins and podium finishes, will step into the car and fulfil what has been a dream for a good number of years now.

“This is something that has been on my radar for a while,” he said.

“I came close to joining in 2013, but had to change plans due to a health issue. Last year’s one-off outing in Scotland gave me a good opportunity to see how the series operated, how the car felt and what the racing was like.”

Indeed Boardley, who lives in Ipswich, has had a hand in the further development of the car with successful Tests at Donnington, Oulton Park and Brands Hatch under his belt and his input and vast experience will no doubt contribute to what is hoped will be a good year for the very popular four-car Team.

Team HARD principal Tony Gilham came close to securing Boardley to race in the BTCC at the start of 2018, but Boardley decided to switch to another year in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup instead.

“We virtually had a deal done – and he even tested on a couple of occasions – but the decision was taken to switch focus to Ginetta Supercup,” said Gilham. “Carl has wanted to step up to the BTCC for a long time and getting a toe-in-the-water at Knockhill last year, gave him some experience in what is a highly-competitive championship. We are delighted he has signed for 2019 and hope he enjoys the campaign with us.”

The Kwikfit/MSA British Touring Car Championship starts on Sunday, at Brands Hatch, Kent with free practice and qualifying Saturday and three Championship races on Sunday.