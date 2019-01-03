Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

SIL Preview: What a transformation at Haughley! While leaders Henley travel to Trimley

03 January, 2019 - 11:57
Haughley United joint boss James Hawkins Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Haughley United joint boss James Hawkins Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

It’s been quite a six months for everyone at Haughley United.

The Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division side were just a vote away from losing that senior status at the League’s AGM at the end of last season.

That after they ended last season’s campaign second bottom of the table.

However, with fellow senior division side AFC Hoxne pulling out of the League, Haughley gained a reprieve after a vote.

Six months on they are currently second in the senior table. Quite some transformation.

“We are all quite ecstatic at the moment,” said joint manager James Hawkins, who took over in the summer with David Thompson and is closing in on 350 playing appearances for the club.

“We only ended up with two or three squad members from last season, so we were busy getting players to come and play for us.

“David was boss at Cedars FC. But they folded in the summer, so he brought a few players over with him. And it’s kicked on from there.”

Not that it started that well for Haughley as they won just two of their opening seven games. But they haven’t lost a league game since.

“I must admit I did wonder what I had let myself in for,” Hawkins added.

“But we had some injuries and availability issues at the start of the season, which didn’t help. There is a real commaraderie within the squad, we have no moaners.

“We aren’t going to get too ahead of ourselves. We are not quite as competitive as the likes of Achilles, Cranes and Henley. But we will give anyone a good game now.”

This weekend Haughley travel to Cranes. And it was in the reverse fixture at the end of September that began Haughley’s unbeaten league run.

Meanwhile, Achilles will want to get back on track after a shock 0-1 defeat to Claydon last weekend. They travel to Bourne Vale.

But it’s Henley who start 2019 top of the pile.

They travel to Trimley Red Devils hoping for no slips against a Red Devils side who are in good form, having lost just one of their last five.

Benhall thumped basement side Grundisburgh last weekend and could move up from fourth if they beat Westerfield, while at the bottom, Grundisburgh travel to Capel Plough, while second bottom Wenhaston entertain Cops.

Claydon will look for back-to-back victories, as they entertain Leiston St Margarets, while East Bergholt entertain Bramford United.

Table – top six

P Pts.

Henley 15 33

Haughley 17 32

Achilles 13 31

Benhall 17 30

Capel 17 30

Cranes 15 29

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

2019 will be a year to remember for these new parents

Oli Phillips and Ellie Linsey with newborn Theodore and four-year-old brother Dylan at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

#includeImage($article, 225)

Queen’s Hospital delivers a staggering 25 babies on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Love notes from 1940s on list of bizarre items left at Ipswich hotel

Travelodge has revealed unusual items left behind at its hotels in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

SIL Preview: What a transformation at Haughley! While leaders Henley travel to Trimley

Haughley United joint boss James Hawkins Photo: CONTRIBUTED

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town need a change of approach when it comes to contracts. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Watch Paul Lambert’s pre-Accrington Stanley press conference - live from 1pm

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media today. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists