World Championships makes triumphant return after hiatus

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 2:28 PM December 6, 2021
UCI Masters Cyclo-Cross World Championships held in Ipswich in December 2021

Saturday racing on the purpose-built course at Trinity Park, Ipswich - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Hundreds of international riders braved the cold weekend in Ipswich to take on the obstacles, bridges and muddy descents of Trinity Park's UCI Masters Cyclo-Cross World Championships circuit. 

The field was open on Friday and Saturday to riders over the age of 35 who no longer race as part of an elite professional team, while the races on Sunday were open to riders of all ages.

UCI Masters Cyclo-Cross World Championships held in Ipswich in December 2021

The purpose-built track had obstacles, muddy descents and inclines and bridges to manoeuvre - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Organisers have thanked spectators, riders and helpers for making the event a success, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. 

East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, councillor Letitia Smith, attended the event and presented medals to Saturday's winners. 

Ahead of the event, Cllr Smith said she was delighted to welcome spectators and participants on behalf of East Suffolk Council, adding: "As a local authority, we have a rich history of supporting major cycling events, which not only draw economy boosting crowds, but hopefully encourage more people to realise the many benefits of taking up cycling." 

UCI Masters Cyclo-Cross World Championships held in Ipswich in December 2021

Friday racing at the UCI Masters Cyclo-Cross World Championships held in Ipswich - Credit: East Suffolk Council

In recent years, East Suffolk has played host to several cyclo-cross events, including the UEC European Championships in 2012, and the UCI Women's Tour on numerous occasions.

