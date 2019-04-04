Ipswich’s Foxhall Stadium stages big banger action this weekend

The Lightning Rods, always exciting at Foxhall. Photo: CHRIS BERRY Archant

It’s another meeting of Spedeworth Oval Motorsport action at Foxhall Stadium, Ipswich this Saturday, with another superb triple-Formula meeting as the Whip St Bangers make their anticipated 2019 return to Foxhall, writes Dean Cox.

The Bangers have always been a firm favourite with the Foxhall faithful returning for another high speed, all action meeting season as they race around the ¼ mile oval smashing, bashing and spinning each other out of the way!

Local hopes will rest with Woodbridge’s Nathan and Craig Thurlow, and Steve Saw with Kesgrave’s Harry Airey and a host of others. If he books to race, Saxmundham’s Nikki Jarvis is also always a strong local contender with Gareth Parker representing Saxmundham too.

Adding to another fantastic night’s action, there is a visit from the Lightning Rods who were superb at Foxhall a fortnight ago.

Again they are competing in their Polleysport/Yokohama Series, this time Round 4. These big Saloon cars always entertain on the big Foxhall Oval where they can really get their foot down. Although very much a non-contact Formula, incidents often happen and when they do, they’re spectacular!

Among those booked to appear include local driver Michael Gabriel.

To complete our trio of Formulas, the popular UK Barn Finds Historic Stock Cars return for another ‘dust up’ at Foxhall.

This Formula replicates Spedeworth Stock Car Racing’s rich history, none more so than at Foxhall where the Formula was idolised throughout the 70s and 80s.

Today, the diversity of this Formula still grids Triumphs, Fords and even the legendary Mg Magnette together just as it was back here in the 1970s as the current modern day drivers battle for honours.

Back in the 1970s these were named the ‘blood and thunder brigade’ by the late, great commentator, John Earrey and likewise even today, you simply never know what is going to happen next!

This meeting is extra special as the drivers will be racing for their annual Bob Studd Trophy in honour of the legendary Ipswich Stock Car driver and former Foxhall Stadium manager.

Racing starts at the new start time of 6.30pm and turnstiles open at 5pm.

Facilities include two fully seated grandstands along the back straight, a covered grandstand on the home straight plus a grandstand for those who are disabled or have special needs and renowned catering facilities.