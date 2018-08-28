Two goals in a minute undo Leiston as they go down to defeat in west Midlands

Rushall Olympic 2 Leiston 0

Leiston went down in Walsall to Rushall Olympic on a cold afternoon on Saturday, in the west Midlands, writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues were missing Tom Bullard, who had concussion after last week’s match against St Neots Town, and Harry Knights who was suspended.

However, they welcomed Matt Blake back into the starting XI and George Keys, while Rob Eagle returned to the squad and took his place on the bench.

The Blues were undone by two strikes within a minute just after the half hour mark.

Leiston were the first team to weave an attack after just five minutes. Byron Lawrence had the shot that home keeper Joe Slinn pushed away.

Leiston had more of the ball in the first 20 minutes but Rushall started to get a foothold in the match as the half progressed.

Good play by Dylan Parker and Tyler Lyttle saw the latter cross to Massiah McDonald however Marcus Garnham saved his header.

Parker went close moments later but Garnham palmed away his header.

From the resultant corner, Orrin Pendley’s attempt was cleared off the goal line by Leiston as Rushall pushed for the opener.

Rushall though did open the scoring shortly later. McDonald’s pass put in Parker to score past Garnham. Thirty seconds later, and Rushall doubled their lead.

A long ball found Lyttle and he set up Benjamin Lund who placed his strike out of Garnham’s reach.

Lund could have scored another goal early in the second period, but his attempt was just wide of the target.

Leiston came closest when Stuart Boardley’s attempted chip just cleared the crossbar while Pendley blocked Kyle Hammond’s strike as the visitors pushed more in the second half. Garnham produced a top draw save from Simeon Maye but Rushall ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Leiston will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Hitchin Town to Victory Road next weekend.

Leiston:- Garnham, Keys, Dunbar, Aitkens, Jefford, Boardley (Bacon 71 mins), Lawrence, Hammond, Blake (Davies 45 mins), Finch, Brothers. Subs not used:- Eagle, Head, Lay-Fulcher.