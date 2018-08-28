Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Two goals in a minute undo Leiston as they go down to defeat in west Midlands

PUBLISHED: 11:48 20 January 2019

Kyle Hammond, right, had a chance for Leiston at Rushall Photo: BEN POOLEY

Kyle Hammond, right, had a chance for Leiston at Rushall Photo: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Rushall Olympic 2 Leiston 0

Leiston went down in Walsall to Rushall Olympic on a cold afternoon on Saturday, in the west Midlands, writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues were missing Tom Bullard, who had concussion after last week’s match against St Neots Town, and Harry Knights who was suspended.

However, they welcomed Matt Blake back into the starting XI and George Keys, while Rob Eagle returned to the squad and took his place on the bench.

The Blues were undone by two strikes within a minute just after the half hour mark.

Leiston were the first team to weave an attack after just five minutes. Byron Lawrence had the shot that home keeper Joe Slinn pushed away.

Leiston had more of the ball in the first 20 minutes but Rushall started to get a foothold in the match as the half progressed.

Good play by Dylan Parker and Tyler Lyttle saw the latter cross to Massiah McDonald however Marcus Garnham saved his header.

Parker went close moments later but Garnham palmed away his header.

From the resultant corner, Orrin Pendley’s attempt was cleared off the goal line by Leiston as Rushall pushed for the opener.

Rushall though did open the scoring shortly later. McDonald’s pass put in Parker to score past Garnham. Thirty seconds later, and Rushall doubled their lead.

A long ball found Lyttle and he set up Benjamin Lund who placed his strike out of Garnham’s reach.

Lund could have scored another goal early in the second period, but his attempt was just wide of the target.

Leiston came closest when Stuart Boardley’s attempted chip just cleared the crossbar while Pendley blocked Kyle Hammond’s strike as the visitors pushed more in the second half. Garnham produced a top draw save from Simeon Maye but Rushall ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Leiston will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Hitchin Town to Victory Road next weekend.

Leiston:- Garnham, Keys, Dunbar, Aitkens, Jefford, Boardley (Bacon 71 mins), Lawrence, Hammond, Blake (Davies 45 mins), Finch, Brothers. Subs not used:- Eagle, Head, Lay-Fulcher.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Dramatic pictures of firefighters tackling garage blaze

Firefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

Woodbridge end the game with nine men as Histon keep up their promotion push

And the Woodbridge fans at Histon enjoyed Churchyard's goal as well Photo: PAUL LEECH

7 reasons why Suffolk is the place to be in 2019

Suffolk Day in the Abbey Gardens Bury St Edmunds. Ann Clarke, 79, and Jane Carter, 81 visiting from Tollesbury Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Two goals in a minute undo Leiston as they go down to defeat in west Midlands

Kyle Hammond, right, had a chance for Leiston at Rushall Photo: BEN POOLEY

Man does punishing 1,000 burpees for charity

Mr Gladwell used to be in the armed forces before becoming an instructor Picture: ANDREA DURANCE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists