Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Victory for Vinton at Suffolk Cross Country Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:28 08 January 2019

Ruby Vinton (left) who retained her under-13 title at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships.

Ruby Vinton (left) who retained her under-13 title at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships.

Archant

Ruby Vinton was a very impressive winner of the under-13 girls’ race, at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships, held at Culford School on Sunday.

Lewis Sullivan, who won the under-15 boys' race at Culford School. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTLewis Sullivan, who won the under-15 boys' race at Culford School. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Defending champion Vinton was away and clear of the field, the Ipswich Harrier finishing 46 seconds ahead of runner-up Verity Valentine, of Saint Edmund Pacers.

Just like last year, when a highlight was winning the Southern Championships in Brighton last January, Vinton has been bang in form this season.

In November, she won the English Schools Cup Regional Final (Suffolk and Essex) at Woodbridge, and finished first at the Eastern Counties Championships in Ipswich, while last month she won the South of England Inter-Counties event in Oxford.

There was an even more convincing victory for Ben Peck, in the under-13 boys’ age group at Culford. The Thetford AC youngster was 61 seconds clear of runner-up Liam Davison (Ipswich Harriers).

Holly Fisher, crowned the under-17 women's champion at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTHolly Fisher, crowned the under-17 women's champion at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Harriers filled the top four places in the under-15 girls’ race, led by another comfortable winner in April Hill, who finished 41 seconds ahead of club-mate Mia Dann, with Tilly Aldis in third.

Likewise, there was no stopping an in-form Lewis Sullivan in the under-15 boys’ section. Sullivan, of the Bury-based Pacers, who was the under-13 champion last year, reached the finish with 29 seconds in hand over Harriers’ Freddie Adams.

Holly Fisher, also of the Harriers, led home the field in the under-17 women’s race – she was under-15 champion 12 months ago – while club-mate Nathan Goddard retained his under-17 men’s title by 19 seconds from fellow Harrier James Pettersson in second.

Phillippa Unthank, also of the Harriers, won the under-20 women’s crown, and there was an exciting finish to the under-20 men’s race with Reuben Handy just pipping Pacers’ team-mate Steven Quercia-Smale. Both were credited with exactly the same time.

Nathan Goddard, who retained his under-17 men's county title at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: STEVE WALLERNathan Goddard, who retained his under-17 men's county title at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The first race of the day was for the under-11s. Bella Taylor, of West Suffolk AC, was the first under-11 girl, finishing an impressive 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Darcy Gladwell, from the Harriers. West Suffolk AC’s Seb Melero won the boys’ event, with club-mate Max Jeffery in second.

Results

Leading finishers in the various age groups at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships, held at Culford School:

Under-11 boys: 1 S Melero (WS) 8:05; 2 M Jeffery (WS) 8:13; 3 S Blackwell (SEP) 8:16; 4 A Jeffery (WS) 8:29; 5 E Dube (WS) 8:35.

Under-11 girls: 1 B Taylor (WS) 8:46: 2 D Gladwell (IH) 9:05; 3 I Widdowson (HH) 9:07; 4 E Perry (SEP) 9:09; 5 H Croot (WS) 9:11.

Under-13 boys: 1 B Peck (TH) 11:20; 2 L Davison (IH) 12:21; 3 B Phillips (Haverhill) 12:25; 4 M Fisher (IH) 12:33; 5 T Taylor (WS) 12:36. Team: IH.

Under-13 girls: 1 R Vinton (IH) 12:35; 2 V Valentine (SEP) 13:11; 3 A Taylor (WS) 13:32; 4 P Harpur-Davies (WS) 13:58; 5 E Rufford (Woodbridge School) 14:06. Team: WS.

Under-15 boys: 1 L Sullivan (SEP) 14:51; 2 F Adams (IH) 15:20; 3 K Evans Lombe (IH) 15:27; 4 J Peck (TH) 15:36; 5 O Hitchcock (IH) 15:46. Team: IH.

Under-15 girls: 1 A Hill (IH) 17:32; 2 M Dann (IH) 18:13; 3 T Aldis (IH) 18:15; 4 A Goddard (IH) 18:29; 5 B Oram (Gt Yarmouth) 18:45. Team: IH.

Under-17 men: 1 N Goddard (IH) 21:08; 2 J Pettersson (IH) 21:27; 3 T Henson (SEP) 21:42; 4 A Evans Lombe (IH) 22:03; 5 S Stevens (IH) 22:16. Team: IH.

Under-17 women: 1 H Fisher (IH) 19:52; 2 M Jordan-Lee (SS) 20:06; 3 N Perry (SEP) 21:31; 4 C Cavill (WS) 21:48; 5 M Salsby (IH) 22:48. Team: SEP

Under-20 men: 1 R Handy (SEP) 28:43; 2 S Quercia-Smale (SEP) 28:43; 3 J Robson (SEP) 29:02; 4 T Adams (IH) 29:54; 5 M Moore (SS) 33:35. Teams: SEP.

Under-20 women: 1 P Unthank (IH) 24:01; 2 S Meader (Saxmundham) 44:56.

Senior men: 1 J Millar (IH) 31:51; 2 N Shreeve (Cam/Col) 32:56; 3 A Lawrence (IH) 33:08; 4 M Jeffries (WV) 34:14; 5 M Gilbert (Cam/Col) 34:51; 6 A Tripp (IH) 35:27; 7 W Page (Colchester & Tendring) 35:32; 8 N Pollard (NJ, 1st over-40) 35:48; 9 S Ramsey (HH) 35:56; 10 D O’Boyle (SEP) 35:59; 11 K McMorran (IJ) 36:05; 12 D Olefir (SEP) 36:08; 13 A Southwood (SEP, 2nd o-40) 36:11; 14 J Last (FF, 3rd o-40) 36:14; 15 K Tilley (IJ, 1st o-45) 36:31; 16 P Wain (IJ) 36:38; 17 T Gavin (FRR) 36:48; 18 P Miller (Haverhil) 36:50; 19 S Williams (SS) 37:01; 20 A Howlett (FF, 2nd o-45) 37:12. Teams: 1 SEP 59pts, 2 IJ 72, 3 HH 81.

Senior women: 1 E Moyes (Aldershot) 38:24; 2 S Lines (WV) 38:51; 3 L Thomas (IJ) 39:46; 4 H Noone (WS) 39:50; 5 S Bird (IJ) 39:57; 6 J Clarry (SEP) 40:23; 7 H Pettersson (IH) 40:36; 8 A Goodwin (IH) 41:42; 9 A Joiner-Handy (SEP, 1st over-45) 42:53; 10 K King (SEP) 44:00; 11 C Jeffery (SEP, 1st o-40) 44:05; 12 C Anthony (WS, 1st o-55) 44:59; 13 L Smith (SEP) 45:15; 14 S Thorogood (SJ, 1st o-50) 45:16. 15 R Horsfield (IJ) 45:26; 16 O Robson (SEP 2nd o-45) 45:29; 17 Z Chase (WV) 45:53; 18 E Wix (WS) 46:26; 19 G Clarke (FF, 2nd o-50) 46:37; 20 K Martin (Haverhill) 46:42. Teams: 1 IJ 23pts; 2 SEP 25; 3 WV 40.

KEY

WS – West Suffolk AC; IH – Ipswich Harriers; SEP – Saint Edmund Pacers; SS – Stowmarket Striders; HH – Hadleigh Hares; TH – Thetford AC; WV – Waveney Valley; NJ – Newmarket Joggers; IJ – Ipswich JAFFA; FF – Framlingham Flyers; SJ – Sudbury Joggers; WS – Woodbridge Shufflers; FRR – Felixstowe Road Runners.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Airmen at RAF Lakenheath ‘deeply moved’ by Sheffield pensioner’s call for flypast

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

A14 BP petrol station and M&S Simply Food closed for ‘exciting’ refurbishment

The BP garage on the westbound A14 at Newmarket is to refurbished. Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA

Road improvement work set to begin in January is welcomed

Work on the A1307 will begin this month Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road blocked after west Suffolk village crash

Th crash happened on Rattlesden Road in Drinkstone, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week

Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged Picture: BBC

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

Lycra, leggings and leotards: morning TV just isn’t the same without the fitness experts coaching couch potatoes

Mr Motivator (C) GMTV

More reports of stone-throwing on housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Tidal surge pictures - Flooding, boisterous waves and some near misses

The waves made their way down the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists