Wanderers face the stiffest of tests as league leaders Harleston roll into town

Gavin Flurrie, left and Ryan Noy in action. Flurrie has signed for Ipswich Wanderers. Archant

Ipswich Wanderers joint boss Mark Goldfinch knows his side face a severe test on Saturday, as league leaders Harleston Town head to Humber Doucy Lane.

The Norfolk-based side, promoted from the Anglian Combination League last season, have lost just twice in their opening 19 Thurlow One league games.

They have already beaten Wanderers, in the KO Cup, back in October 1-0 at the Doucy.

But Goldfinch feels his side are better prepared now than then. And he is looking forward to the challenge.

“Yes, they beat us at our place, but I feel we have a better squad of players with us now,” he said.

“They will rightly be confident but I am also confident we will give them a good game.

“We are at home again and have turned a bit of a corner.”

Wanderers are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and ground out a creditable draw at March Town United last weekend.

With new man Gavin Flurrie in their ranks, it has enabled centre-half Goldfinch to do less playing and more managing.

“Gavin is a bit older than me I think and he has brought great experience to our team, which is what we needed because we are a young side.

“This level of football is giving me the chance to learn my trade as a manager without too much pressure.

“There are plenty of young players in our team, many who are playing senior football for the first time and they are getting used to it now.

“We have a three-year plan and if we can finish in the top eight this season we will be pretty happy.

“We are stabilising ourselves at the moment.”

Wanderers are currently eighth in the table with games in hand on many of the teams above them.

Only the team that finishes top goes up to Step Five. But with some teams in Thurlow One not having floodlights (Harleston one of them), and reserve sides not able to go up, there is much up for grabs.

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury and Leiston’s reserves team clash at King’s Marsh, while Felixstowe & Walton reserves will want to build on their fine win over Lakenheath last week – they travel to Cornard.

Needham Market Reserves make the long trek to King’s Lynn Reserves and Haverhill Borough are at Mulbarton.